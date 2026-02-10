Welsh comedy Mammoth set for US version

Mammoth is going Stateside.

A US version of Welsh comic Mike Bubbins’ popular TV comedy is being developed by Fox Entertainment Studios.

The BBC has aired just seven episodes of the show so far, split over two series, but it has proved a ratings winner..

Bubbins stars as a Welsh PE teacher who was trapped by an avalanche in the late 1970s and wakes up un the present day, when he returns to his job despite the changed social attitudes.

No US creative team has yet been set for this project.

Writing on his Instagram page, Bubbins said: “Some VERY exciting news that I’ve wanted to share with you all for a little while. A US version of #Mammoth is currently being developed with @bbcstudios and @foxentstudios in America. Early days, but I’m am absolutely thrilled. Meanwhile, back here, we are hard at work writing Series 3 of our Mammoth, and Tony will return to the @bbc later this year. And it’s going to be another cracker! Still doesn’t feel real, all of this. Thanks to everyone for all the ongoing support and Mammoth love. 🧡🦣 And don’t forget that Series 1 and 2 and the Christmas Special are all on @bbciplayer.”

BBC Studios is hoping to find the next Ghosts, which has so far run for 82 episodes, with its fifth season resuming later this month. That’s more than twice the 34 episodes made in the UK – and is also developing British sitcom Here We Go for a US audience.

Mark Linsey, president, of BBC Studios scripted department in Los Angeles, said: ‘We’re thrilled to see the momentum behind our scripted formats here in the US continue to build.

‘Both Here We Go and Mammoth are fantastic examples of the kind of bold, character‑driven British storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide. Partnering with exceptional American talent and studios to reimagine these series for US viewers is an exciting next step and reflects our ambition to grow BBC Studios’ scripted footprint in this key market.”

Josh Cole, chief creative officer of fiction and comedy at BBC Studios, added: ‘These adaptations underscore the strength and versatility of British comedies.

‘Here We Go has grown into one of the BBC’s most distinctive, warmly received family comedies, while Mammoth’s brilliantly unique premise has huge global potential.

‘We’re delighted to see both series attract such strong US interest and look forward to partnering with Paper Kite Productions and Fox Entertainment.”

