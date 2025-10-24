Welsh comedy star Mike Bubbins to head out on mammoth UK tour

Following the success of his BBC sitcom Mammoth and his hit BBC stand-up special Throwback, comedian, actor, and broadcaster Mike Bubbins has today announced his brand-new live tour, Ideasman, which will take him across the UK and Ireland from September 2026 through April 2027.

Known for his unique blend of old-school warmth and sharp observational humour, Mike’s new show, Ideasman, sees him do what he does best: share stories, thoughts, and observations that no one else would think of—or, frankly, should. As Mike puts it, “I’m not an admin man. I’m not an organised man. But I am an Ideasman. This was my idea.”

Mike Bubbins is a Welsh comedian, actor and broadcaster. He is the creator, co-writer and star of the hit BBC sitcom Mammoth. The first series was the biggest debut sitcom on BBC2 in five years, and Series Two will air in December 2025.

His BBC stand-up special Throwback aired over Christmas 2025 to rave reviews, and Ideasman marks his long-awaited return to the live stage.

Beyond stand-up, Mike’s television work includes Tourist Trap, Death Valley, Warren, Josh and The Unexplainers. His acclaimed BBC Wales series Scrum V Top 5 returns for a third run in Spring 2026, alongside regular appearances on Would I Lie To You, House of Games (he won), and Celebrity Mastermind (he also won).

He co-hosts the hugely popular podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar, now approaching its 300th episode, and also appears in The Beef and Dairy Network as cult favourite Eli Roberts.

And while it sounds improbable, Mike remains the only comedian, writer, and actor who’s also been a professional rugby player, PE teacher, and a finalist in the European Elvis Tribute Act Championship.

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available starting with pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, at 10am, followed by additional pre-sales on Thursday, 30 October 2025, at 10am (Ticketmaster). General on-sale begins Friday, 31 October 2025, at 10am GMT at LiveNation.co.uk.

MIKE BUBBINS – IDEASMAN

UK TOUR DATES 2026 / 2027

September 2026

Sun 20 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

October 2026

Thu 1 – Sheffield Memorial Hall, Sheffield

Fri 2 – Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle

Thu 8 – The London Palladium, London

Fri 9 – Storyhouse, Chester

Sat 10 – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

Fri 16 – Town Hall, Birmingham

Thu 22 – Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Brighton

Sat 24 – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Sun 25 – Norwich Playhouse, Norwich*

Fri 30 – Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno

November 2026

Thu 12 – Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff

Thu 26 – Ipswich Corn Exchange, Ipswich

Sat 28 – Central Hall, Southampton

February 2027

Thu 11 – Exeter Northcott Theatre, Exeter

Fri 12 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

Sat 13 – Bristol Beacon, Bristol

Sat 20 – The Ambassador, Dublin*

Sat 27 – Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Sun 28 – The Lowry (Lyric), Salford

March 2027

Sat 6 – Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Sun 7 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Fri 12 – Town Hall, Leeds

Thu 18 – Corn Exchange, Bedford

Fri 19 – BEAM, Hertford

Sat 20 – Guildhall, Plymouth

April 2027

Sat 17 – Arts Centre, Aberystwyth