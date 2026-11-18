Nation.Cymru staff

It’s the most hugely-anticipated video game release of all time and one Welsh company is giving its entire workforce the day off to play it.

As companies worldwide report staff booking days off to coincide with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which in the UK is midnight tonight (Thursday, November 19), Cardiff-based creative agency CREO anticipated the demand by giving all staff a paid day off on Friday, November 20 to mark the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The independent agency, founded in 1999, works across brand strategy, design, digital development and filmmaking for clients in the UK and internationally.

Staff will not need to book annual leave for the day. The agency’s three owners will still be working, keeping the business running and ensuring clients continue to receive support.

To mark the announcement, CREO released a short film featuring its deserted Cardiff studio before revealing the message: “CREO IS CLOSED. VICE CITY IS OPEN.”

Jordan Thorne, Creative Director and co-owner of CREO, said: “We’ve been making things for a living since 1999 and the creative industries have changed enormously in that time. Video games have become some of the most ambitious examples of storytelling, design, technology and world-building you’ll find anywhere.

“When something like GTA VI comes along, it’s more than just another game release. It’s a huge cultural moment and for a studio full of designers, developers and creatives, it’s something people are genuinely excited about.

“So we thought, why not? We’re giving everyone the day off. No annual leave required, no pretending to be ill and no trying to squeeze a few hours of Vice City in between meetings. Sometimes you’ve just got to let people enjoy the things they love.”

Jordan continued: “Unfortunately, somebody has to keep the lights on. So, while the team are off exploring Vice City, the three of us will still be in the studio looking after things.

“I’m not entirely sure we thought that part through properly, but the team seem delighted with the arrangement. And that’s what matters.”

Kathryn Shaw, Managing Director and co-owner of CREO, said the agency had planned ahead to ensure the decision would not affect clients or ongoing projects.

“As much as we’d love to make a habit of giving everyone the day off for major game releases, there’s obviously a lot of planning that goes into making something like this possible.

“We’ve worked well in advance to ensure our projects, deadlines and client commitments are all taken care of, so the team can enjoy the day without worrying about anything being left unfinished. For us, it’s about creating a working environment where we can do exceptional work for our clients while also recognising and rewarding the people who make that work possible.

“And if that means spending a little extra time organising things so everyone can disappear to Vice City for the day, I’m more than happy to make that happen.”

Nick Coakley, Technical Director and co-owner of CREO, said the launch was also an opportunity for the agency’s developers to experience advances in interactive technology.

He said: “Our developers have been talking about GTA VI for years and it’s not just because they want to play it. There’s genuine excitement about the technology behind it, from the scale and complexity of the open world to the advances in artificial intelligence, physics, animation and real-time rendering.

“Games like this push the boundaries of what’s technically possible, and while we’re working in a different area of development, there’s a huge amount of inspiration to take from the way these experiences are built.

“So, in some ways, you could argue we’re sending the development team off on a day of research. I’m not sure Kat would let me put it through as training, but it’s worth asking.”

All the CREO team will return to work on Monday, November 23.

Hopefully.