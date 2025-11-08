Welsh composer marks milestone with premiere of new work with world’s best brass band

The ‘world’s best brass band’ will strike up a brand new piece by acclaimed Welsh composer Paul Mealor at his special birthday concert.

The internationally acclaimed Foden’s Band will perform the world premiere of his latest work, Tranquil Abiding, at St Asaph Cathedral at 7pm on Saturday, November 29, as part of celebrations marking the composer’s 50th milestone birthday.

Professor Mealor, who hails from Connah’s Quay, has dedicated the new work to Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill.

The couple, who run the Pendine Park care organisation which has nine care homes in Wrexham and Caernarfon and live in Denbigh, are passionate supporters of the arts.

Amongst many other things, they are also the headline supporters of the North Wales International Music Festival of which Prof Mealor is the artistic director.

The concert will also serve as a fundraiser for the festival which is held at St Asaph Cathedral every September.

It was founded in 1972 by the celebrated composer William Mathias who was a mentor to Prof Mealor who has now followed in his footsteps at the helm of the event.

Prof Mealor said: “All the proceeds from this concert are being donated to the North Wales International Music Festival.

“We had a very successful festival in September and plans are already being made for next year and the details will be unveiled in due course.

“Foden’s Band are one of the finest brass ensembles in the world and having them perform my new work is a real honour.

“As their president, I wanted to create something special for them – and this new work seemed the perfect fit.

“I also wanted to pay tribute to the incredible support we have from Mario and Gill who are a truly remarkable couple.

“They are two of the most generous and visionary supporters of the arts anywhere in the country. Their belief in the power of music and creativity to change lives is inspiring.

“What they’ve built at Pendine Park, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is nothing short of extraordinary. The arts aren’t just an add on there – they’re woven through daily life and are the heartbeat of the organisation.

“I wanted to dedicate Tranquil Abiding to them as a small token of thanks for their incredible friendship and lifelong commitment to the arts.”

Worldwide acclaim

Prof Mealor became a household name in 2011 when his Motet, Ubi caritas, was performed by the choirs of Westminster Abbey and Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, at the Royal Wedding Ceremony of Prince William and Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey.

He wrote the Kyrie sung by Sir Bryn Terfel at the King’s Coronation, and was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for his services to royal music as well as being presented with the Coronation Medal for his contributions to the service at Westminster Abbey.

According to Prof Mealor, the new 18-minute work is “very melodic” and is divided into three movements.

All sections of the band are featured with solo parts. Each movement is headed by a line from a poem by James Agee, the American novelist and poet.

‘Tranquil Abiding’, often referred to as ‘Shamatha’ in Buddhist traditions, signifies a state of peaceful and calm mental stillness, achieved through focused meditation, where the mind rests peacefully and without agitation.

“The term has always resonated with me particularly during my long, regular walks into, around and along the amazingly beautiful woodlands, mountains and streams of North Wales at night lit only by the stars, he said.

“It’s during these walks that my meditative focus is at its most emotive and I am at one with the ‘it’ that surrounds us.

“Often on these walks and meditations I am reminded of the American poet, James Agee’s pantheistic vision of the natural world and the stars above, ‘Sure on this Shining Night’ which conjures a serene and harmonious image of a summer night, illuminated by celestial bodies and bathed in kindness.

“The poem evokes a sense of peace and tranquillity as nature heals and the earth is rejuvenated,” he said.

In demand

The 30-strong Foden’s band, which originally formed in 1902 as part of Foden’s Motor Works and is based in Sandbach in Cheshire, is in high demand across the globe.

Double National Champions of Great Britain in 2021 and 2022, the band performs around 35 domestic and overseas concerts every year and participates in five annual competitions.

Mark Wilkinson, Foden’s manager and principal cornet player, said: “Foden’s Band were delighted when Paul accepted our offer to become President in 2023.

“We had long admired Paul’s work and were delighted that as a composer celebrated the World over, he would be working with us to help develop future musical opportunities, programmes and initiatives.”

The concert will be led by Foden’s Musical Director, Michael Fowles. He said: “Paul’s piece is atmospheric, exciting and moving in equal measure and we are very much looking forward to giving the World Premiere in the magnificent setting of St Asaph Cathedral.”

He added the programme will also see the first performance of a revised version of ‘The Callender March’ by Percy Fletcher, as well as ‘Vivat Regina’ by William Mathias, ‘A Welsh Fantasy’ by Gordon Langford and ‘Sospan Fach’ by Gareth Wood, as well as a reprise of the band’s Brass in Concert programme.

For further information about the concert and to buy tickets online visit https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds-Fri, 10-4) and Theatr Clwyd – 01352 344101 (Mon-Sun, 10-8).