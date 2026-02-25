Welsh county hosting festivals, a colour run, and more to celebrate St Davids Day

A Welsh county council is encouraging residents to celebrate St David’s Day inspired by the words of Wales’ patron saint: “Gwnewch y pethau bychain”/ “Do the little things”.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to embrace the spirit of St David with ‘Random Acts of Welshness’ whether that be cooking a bowl of cawl for a neighbour, wearing a daffodil, or trying out a few words of Welsh.

Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans said: “St David’s Day is a wonderful celebration of our culture and communities. It is an opportunity to embrace St David’s message, support local, take part in events, and sharing kindness. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the celebrations across Carmarthenshire.”

A vibrant programme of St David’s Day events will take place across the county, from cultural performances and family workshops to outdoor activities and food festivals.

‘St Davids Day Festival’

Held at Canolfan Pentre Awel the St Davids Day Festival will run from 10am to 3pm on 1 March for people of all ages to enjoy.

There will be an array of market stalls at the festival offering a selection of local produce and crafts to purchase.

The festival will also have live music, including a performance from Scarlets Choir at 1pm.

‘Little Things Festival’

Also held on St Davids Day, the National Botanic Garden of Wales will be hosting The Little Things Festival.

Inspired by Dewi Sant’s final sermon which encouraged people to appreciate the small but meaningful things in life, the festival will celebrate all aspects of Welsh culture.

There will be an interactive trail through the garden, live musical performances from emerging BBC Horizons/Gorwelion artists, creative workshops, and nature activities to enjoy throughout the day.

Artist Nathan Wyburn who has been creating a 10-part series of artwork of Welsh legends such as Michael Sheen and Rhod Gilbert out of Welsh materials will also be at the festival.

Nathan will work on his final piece throughout the festival where visitors can watch and enjoy his creative process live.

‘Pembrey Country Park’

The St Davids Day Food and Drink Festival will be at Pembrey Country Park, just outside the Visitor Centre, on Saturday 28 February and Sunday 1 March.

Promising artisan produce and street food stalls, live cooking demonstrations and live music across the weekend it is the perfect way to celebrate St Davids Day and enjoy some local Welsh produce.

There will also be a range of outdoor activities to enjoy at Pembrey including a Welsh-themed 5K colour run.

Participants will receive an exclusive finishers medal, Welsh-themed goodies, a colour powder pack, and a branded white event T-shirt. You can sign up here.

You can find full event details for all listed above on Discover Carmarthenshire.