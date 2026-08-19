Welsh crime drama Cleddau to return for second series in October

Nation.Cymru staff

The acclaimed crime drama Cleddau will return for a second series this autumn, with detectives hunting a killer who uses a dating app to stalk his victims.

The six-part series will see Elen Rhys return as DI Ffion Lloyd alongside Richard Harrington as DS Rick Sheldon, with the Pembrokeshire coastline again providing the backdrop.

S4C has released the first images from the new series during the Pembrokeshire County Show and confirmed it will begin airing in October.

The drama will be available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

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Series two follows Ffion and Rick as they investigate a killer targeting victims through a dating app.

Mali Ann Rees will return as DC “Mogsy” Morgan and Aled Pugh as DS Celyn Howells, alongside Sharon Morgan as Delyth Lloyd, William Thomas as Griff Lloyd, Rhian Blythe as Helen Sheldon and Hannah Daniel as Lisa Redwood.

New additions to the cast include Saran Morgan as DC Catrin Duffy, Garmon Rhys as Tom Danbridge, Mabli Jên Eustace as Manon Grant and Gareth David-Lloyd as Liam Floyd.

The first series aired in 2024 and recorded the highest average viewing sessions of any non-sport and non-children’s series on S4C.

It also received an Audience Index score of 86 and went on to win Best Drama at the RTS Cymru Wales Awards in 2025.

The series was nominated in four categories at the BAFTA Cymru Awards, including a Best Actress nomination for Rhys.

Producer Mared Swain said: “We were delighted by the response to the first series of Cleddau, from audiences in Wales and beyond. The story, characters and world Catherine Tregenna created left us with so many possibilities to explore, so we’re thrilled to be bringing viewers a second series.

“It has been a privilege to return to Pembrokeshire with our cast and crew, and we’re incredibly grateful to S4C, particularly Gwenllian Gravelle their Head of Film and Drama, for their continued support and belief in the project.

“We can’t wait for audiences to join Ffion and Rick on another gripping and unexpected investigation this autumn.”

The second series consists of six 50-minute episodes and was created and written by Catherine Tregenna, with the Welsh-language version adapted by Hanna Jarman and Matthew Glyn Jones.

Siôn Ifan directs the series, with Philip Trethowan and Ben Bickerton of Blacklight serving as executive producers.

Back-to-back

Cleddau is filmed back-to-back in Welsh and English, with the English-language version titled The One That Got Away.

Both series have received Welsh Government support through Creative Wales, while Banijay Rights will distribute the programme internationally.

The first series remains available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer ahead of the new episodes arriving in October.

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