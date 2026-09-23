Welsh Cult classic film Twin Town embarks on tour alongside special guest

Amelia Jones

Cult Welsh comedy Twin Town is returning to the big screen nearly 30 years after its original release, with a special cinema tour across Wales this autumn.

The Swansea-set 1997 film will be shown at ten venues during October, with director Kevin Allen joining audiences for Q&A sessions after each screening.

Starring real-life brothers Rhys Ifans and Llyr Ifans as twins Jeremy and Julian Lewis, the film follows the pair as they embark on a chaotic campaign against local businessman Bryn Cartwright after their father is injured at work.

Known for its dark humour, colourful characters and unmistakably Welsh setting, the film has gone on to become a cult classic since its release nearly three decades ago.

TWIN TOWN was Allen’s feature directorial debut and has gone on to become a cult classic, renowned for its dark humour, distinctive characters and portrayal of Swansea.

The director, who was born in Swansea, has continued to work across film and television since Twin Town, including collaborating with Rhys Ifans again on a documentary about Dylan Thomas for S4C.

Now, almost 30 years after Twin Town was released, Allen will be back in front of Welsh audiences to discuss the film and answer questions following the screenings.

The tour begins at Gwyn Hall in Neath on Friday, October 9, before heading to Pontardawe Arts Centre on October 13 and Swansea’s Taliesin Arts Centre on October 14.

The tour will then visit Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan, the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, The Welfare in Ystradgynlais and Maesteg Town Hall, before continuing to venues in north Wales.

The final screening will take place at Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli on Saturday, October 31.

Tickets for the special October 2026 Wales tour of the cult classic film Twin Town are available directly through each participating venue’s box office.

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