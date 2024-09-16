Welsh dance music legend lends production skills to new FKA Twigs single

Stephen Price

Innovative singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has released her latest single, Eusexua, with production assistance from two Welsh electronic music artists including trance legend, Sasha.

Eusexua is FKA twigs’ first album in five years —her follow-up to the 2019 LP Magdalene.

In the meantime, she has released Caprisongs, a sprawling mixtape that included the Weeknd collaboration “Tears in the Club.”

In the two years since the latter release, FKA Twigs was cast in the Nicolas Cage movie The Carpenter’s Son and the remake of The Crow. She also performed a one-off dance piece and testified to Congress about artificial intelligence.

Sasha

Bangor-born Alexander Paul Coe is one of the world’s most celebrated DJs and uses the name Sasha professionally.

He is best known for his live events and electronic music as a solo artist, as well as his collaborations with British DJ John Digweed as Sasha & John Digweed.

He was voted World No. 1 DJ in 2000 in a poll conducted by DJ Magazine. He is a four-time International Dance Music Awards winner, four-time DJ Awards winner and Grammy Award nominee.

Sasha has remixed tracks for artists such as Madonna, Moby and the Chemical Brothers. Sasha’s remixing and production often combine electronic music genres, making it difficult for critics to pinpoint his musical style. As well as remixes and compilation albums, Sasha has produced three albums of original works: The Qat Collection in 1994, Airdrawndagger in 2002, and Scene Delete in 2016.

Lauded by critics, Scene Delete marked a departure for Sasha, with his complex, multi-layer production taking on a more ambient tone.

Twigs’ latest single is also produced by Welsh musician and DJ, Lewis Roberts, better known by the stage name Koreless.

Also born in Bangor, he now lives in Glasgow and released his debut album, Agor, in 2021.

‘Agor’ is the Welsh word for open and it’s an apt name for a recording which exists at sensory thresholds, straddling the various worlds of dance, ambient and contemporary classical while not sounding like an example of any of them.

Visionary

FKA twigs has unveiled a major new work of art at Sotheby’s in London to mark the launch of the new single which runs up until 26 September.

Staged over two weeks in Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries, The Eleven bring FKA twigs’ fiercely independent creative vision to the forefront of the contemporary art scene.

The inspiration and guiding force behind both the artwork and the album is the feeling of ‘Eusexua’, a term coined by FKA twigs – who has a love of creating new and playful words to describe emotions with no previous nomenclature – to capture a state of profound clarity and creativity.

Eusexua arrives Friday, January 24, 2025 and the title track is out now.

