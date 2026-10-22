Welsh date for arena tour celebrating ‘defining record of the 90s’

Nation Cymru staff

To celebrate thirty years since the release of a defining records of the 90s, one of the UK’s biggest bands of recent decades is set to put on an anniversary arena tour in 2027, with a highly anticipated date in Wales.

Texas, one of the UK’s most beloved bands, celebrate 3 decades of the record that made them superstars when White On Blonde turns 30 on February 5th next year.

Alongside the anniversary release comes brand new single ‘Another Way To Cry,’ and a huge 2027 UK & EU tour, including Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on 25 October 2027 and The O2 in London on 27 October.

With support from Del Amitri for the UK and Ireland dates, Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, the 28th of October, at 10 am local. Register for pre-sale access here.

Texas are a Scottish rock band from Glasgow, founded in 1986 by Johnny McElhone, Ally McErlaine, Tony O’Boyle, and Sharleen Spiteri. They made their performing debut in March 1988 at the University of Dundee, and released their debut album Southside in 1989, along with their debut single “I Don’t Want a Lover”.

Their fourth album, White on Blonde (1997), debuted atop the albums charts in their native Scotland and in the United Kingdom and became their biggest seller, being certified six times platinum in the United Kingdom.[

Released into a musical landscape running on Britpop swagger and laddy energy, Texas’ landmark fourth LP, which is certified 6x platinum in the UK, was the absolute opposite: a record that embraced the band’s love of soul, trip-hop and more, and turned it into a catalogue of emotionally-resonant, radio-ready hit singles.

White on Blonde was released by Mercury Records on 3 February 1997. It became the band’s first number one album in their native Scotland as well as in the United Kingdom and would become their biggest seller internationally, selling in excess of four million copies worldwide.

A major commercial success for the band, it has been certified 6× Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for shipments of over 1.8 million copies, and has sold 1.65 million copies in the United Kingdom alone as of January 2017.

It spawned the commercial successful singles “Say What You Want”, “Halo”, “Black Eyed Boy”, “Put Your Arms Around Me” and “Insane”. “Insane” was released as a Double A-side. At the 2010 BRIT Awards, White on Blonde was nominated for British Album of 30 Years, ultimately losing to (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? by Oasis.

Following White on Blonde’s immediate, huge success (a Number One album chart placing upon its release, plus five Top 10 singles), the band followed it up with curveball moves including a Wu-Tang Clan collaboration on ‘Say What You Want (All Day, Every Day)’ that earned them a further Top 10. Nothing about any of it was expected, but that was precisely what turned it into magic.

“It didn’t feel risky because no-one at our label gave a shit,” Spiteri recalls of the attitude towards the band in the UK ahead of White On Blonde. “We were in Glasgow, we made the album in my house and I did all the vocals in the coat cupboard.

“We had nothing to lose, and anyway, I didn’t want to fit in. If everybody’s doing something, I’m always running in the opposite direction and that’s always been the attitude – whether it’s walking on stage at Glastonbury, or with White On Blonde.

“It’s always been us saying: We will play our own tune. If you want to jump on, great. If you hate us, fine. But this is what we want to do.”

Sharing the news on Facebook, the band wrote: “We are excited to announce that we will be performing across the UK in October 2027! We are celebrating 30 years of White on Blonde plus all the hits.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 30 October at 10am. Sign-up to our mailing list to access the pre-sale from 10am Weds 28 October!”

Sign up to the Texas Mailing List for pre-sale access here.

Pre-sale and general on-sale tickets will appear on Utilita Arena Cardiff’s website soon.

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