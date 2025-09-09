Welsh dates announced for When Gavin Met Stacey

Due to phenomenal demand, new dates have been added to When Gavin Met Stacey An Evening with Ruth Jones and James Corden.

The newly announced shows include a matinee at The London Palladium, along with two performances in Wales, in Swansea and Cardiff.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale, Friday 12th September at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk

Full of revelations and never-before-heard stories, this is a one-of-a-kind event about a show that’s already gone down in history.

Ruth and James will recount the rejection, obstacles and challenges they faced on the way to giving birth to their beloved comedy creation, and as they explore the flourishing of their own real-life friendship.

While their now legendary on-screen characters Nessa and Smithy had a profound awkwardness to negotiate, culminating in that marriage proposal in the 2019 Christmas special, Ruth and James forged a magical relationship of mutual support based also on a deep, shared sense of subversive fun.

From their tentative initial pitch to the emotionally overwhelming final day of filming, the duo detail what’s occurred every step of the way, bouncing off each other in inimitable style. Expect laughter, memorable moments, and behind-the-scenes secrets from Barry Island to Billericay.

When Gavin Met Stacey An Evening with Ruth Jones and James Corden will be at the Swansea Building Society Arena on 10th January 2026 Swansea and Utilita Arena Cardiff on 11th January 2026.

The announcement of the new dates comes after news James and Ruth are set to write and star in The Choir, an eight-part comedy drama for Apple TV+

The streaming platform is reportedly paying up to £8million for the show, which is said to be “uplifting, gentle and very funny”.

The series will be filmed next year, for release in 2027. The production will feature “an all British cast, however it will not be a sequel to Gavin & Stacey, the hit BBC show which concluded at Christmas.

The pair will play a brother and sister who haven’t seen each other for several years.