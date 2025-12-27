Welsh destination makes list of best places on the planet to visit this winter

One of the world’s most prestigious travel guides has chosen one of the most beautiful parts of Wales in its list of ‘incredible places’ to visit this winter.

Lonely Planet cast its eye over Wales and was surely spoilt for choice when it came to choosing an ‘incredible place’ given there are so many spectacular Welsh settings.

The travel guide eventually chose one of the most beautiful and beguiling of these locations – Eyri National Park.

Described by many as the jewel in the crown of the Welsh landscape, Lonely Planet wrote of Eryri:

‘Eryri is a varied national park in northern Wales consisting of a dramatic assemblage of mountains, glittering coastline, lakes, ancient woodland and roaring waterfalls, that could well be covered in the white stuff in the winter. But the weather doesn’t need to stop thrill seekers who take the proper precautions.

‘Some companies specialise in winter walking, and will teach you skills such as basic mountain safety, navigation and using crampons before leading you out on crisp, crowd-less hikes. And Eryri’s dam-controlled National White Water Centre is open to rafters year-round (wetsuits compulsory). This area used to be a mining hot spot; now, such abandoned industrial sites are providing opportunities for subterranean exploration, including abseiling, zip-lining, boating, climbing and trampolining underground.’

The Lonely Planet List

1. Cappadocia, Turkey

2. Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

3. Eryri, Wales

4. Bilbao, Spain

5. Madeira, Portugal

6. Côte d’Azur, France

7. Bavarian Alps, Germany

8. Santorini, Greece

9. The Alentejo, Portugal

10. Lyon, France

11. Cinque Terre, Italy

12. Budapest, Hungary

13. Lapland, Finland

All the times Eryri astounded…