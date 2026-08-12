Welsh destination ranked among top 3 underrated UK staycations

Amelia Jones

A Welsh destination has been revealed as one of the UK’s most underrated staycation spots for 2026, with new research ranking it in the top 3 best places to stay.

Pembrokeshire has seen a 101% rise in interest from people looking to holiday there over the past five years, and it has now been revealed as the third most underrated staycation spot in the UK.

The research was carried out by luxury home rental company Big House Experience, which analysed its internal clicks and booking data alongside Google search data to identify the UK locations attracting the most attention from holidaymakers this year.

The county is home to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, which stretches along much of the coastline and offers opportunities for walking, wildlife spotting and enjoying views across the sea.

Among its best-known attractions are Tenby, St Davids and Barafundle Bay, while the Pembrokeshire Coast Path provides a popular way for visitors to explore the county’s beaches, cliffs and coastal scenery.

Big House Experience said Pembrokeshire’s coastline is one of its biggest draws, while its luxury accommodation, food and attractions also make it an appealing choice for a staycation.

The report reads: “Located in the far southwest corner of Wales, Pembrokeshire is all about the coastline, which is so spectacular it’s a National Park. So for those who are always chasing waves and sea views, you need to get yourself to Bay View House just outside of the beautiful Tenby. The views and privacy exude luxe, while the interiors will make you feel like you’re in a five-star hotel.

“Outside of this luxury property, you, your friends and family can take a trip to the Michelin-starred ANNWN, which showcases Wales’ wild ecosystems and the incredible quality and diversity of the local sustainable producers.

“When you’re not cosying up in your accommodation or indulging in luxury restaurants, be sure to visit the seaside town of Tenby and take a private boat trip to Caldey Island to see red squirrels, smell the lavender and taste the island’s handmade chocolates.”

The company said its research was designed to uncover locations that may be overlooked compared with some of the UK’s more established tourist hotspots.

Other destinations that made the list included Fife, Scotland at number 2 and the North Norfolk Coast at number 1.

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