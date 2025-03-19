Welsh DJ Jamie Jones to play Cardiff Castle in massive homecoming gig

Globally renowned house music icon Jamie Jones is heading to the Welsh capital this summer for a very special dance party at Cardiff Castle.

The Welsh superstar will head to the city on Friday June 20. Support will come from Dutch DJ and producer Chris Stussy.

Jamie Jones is a highly accomplished artist, label boss at Hot Creations, founder and curator of the worldwide Paradise event series and member of cross-genre band Hot Natured.

A trendsetter and seasoned tastemaker, Jamie pioneered his own distinct sound, drawing on his deep knowledge and experience to cultivate DJ sets that weave through a range of diverse, complementary styles selected to energise and enchant the dance floor.

Jamie began to make a name for himself when he became immersed in the infamous East London warehouse party scene in the mid-00s. His hard work led to him becoming an integral part of Ibiza and Europe’s music scene and by 2011 Jamie was voted world’s No. 1 DJ in Resident Advisor’s annual poll.

Jamie has also notched up notable positions in DJ Mag’s coveted DJ charts and has appeared twice in the Top 50 of Billboard’s respected Top 100 list, cementing his place as one of the world’s most respected selectors.

In 2013 he launched one of Ibiza’s most popular parties, Paradise, and over the years the Paradise brand has hosted sell-out shows across the world, partnering with like-minded brands and festivals including The Warehouse Project, Printworks, Tomorrowland, Club Space Miami, The Brooklyn Mirage, We Are Fstvl, BPM and Loveland.

The headlining show is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Jamie Jones is an icon of the electronic music scene and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Cardiff Castle. His incredible energy and catalogue of work promise an unforgettable night.”

Presale tickets are available from 9am Thursday, March 27 HERE

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday, March 28 from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

