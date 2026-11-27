Nation Cymru staff

Sleigh bells, big singalong choruses and a healthy dose of family mayhem. Welsh duo No Apologies Club have wrapped up all the ingredients of a classic Christmas hit, with a twist.

Released today, their new single, ‘Christmas Time’, is a joyous mix of pop and soft rock, packed with guitars, piano, sleigh bells and a chorus made for singing at the top of your lungs. But behind the festive cheer is a familiar story about the chaos and expectations of making one day of the year absolutely perfect.

And the accompanying music video captures it all. Filmed at the band’s home in Barry, south Wales, and at Rebecca’s family home in Essex, it’s a snapshot of a wonderfully hectic family Christmas.

Children desperate to tear into presents, inevitable melt downs, getting the cooking timings just right, and somewhere amongst the madness, a lot of love and joy.

Rebecca Hardy, one half of No Apologies Club, said: “It’s really not far off what our family gatherings can be like.

“Total chaos, loads of fun, so much laughter and energy, and a fair bit of family mischief. We absolutely love it!”

Her bandmate and partner Nia Medi Evans added: “We both love Christmas and always look forward to spending it with our families.

“But come on, if we’re all honest with ourselves, it can be a lot. There’s so much pressure to make everything perfect, and all for one day of the year!”

The idea for the song came during a summer drive home to Wales along the A12 after a family gathering in Essex.

“We’d just spent a weekend celebrating my aunt’s 80th birthday with about 50 family members,” Rebecca explained.

“We were in the car on the way home to Barry when Nia suddenly said, ‘I know we’re not planning to release a Christmas single, but has anyone ever written one about how absolutely crazy it all gets and the pressure of that one day?’

“Then she started humming a tune, and by the time we got back to Barry, the lyrics were coming to me.”

The duo also filmed, produced and directed the music video themselves. “Just to put even more pressure on ourselves!” laughed Nia.

And what are their plans for Christmas this year?

“While the rest of the gang will be in Essex, my mum and dad and Nia’s family are coming to us in Barry this year, and we can’t wait to spend a few special days with them,” said Rebecca.

Nia added, “With our Barry and Essex connection and both families regularly travelling up and down the M4, it can get very Gavin & Stacey. I reckon if Mariah Carey and Smithy made a Christmas song together, it would go something like this!”

Christmas Time by No Apologies Club is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and all major streaming platforms