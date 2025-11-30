Welsh educator wins prestigious UK teaching award

Ella Groves

A Welsh educator has been revealed as the winner of an esteemed UK teaching award on the BBC’s The One Show.

Lynn Griffiths of Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili has been announced as the Gold Winner of the Award for Lifetime Achievement in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The Wales-based educator was selected from thousands of nominees for the award, having been chosen for his contribution to both the students and the wider community.

Mr Griffiths has dedicated his career to Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili where he has championed innovative language immersion techniques ensuring pupils leave as confident Welsh speakers.

His expertise in leadership, language development, and professional learning is recognised both regionally and nationally with Estyn, the EAS, and the Welsh Government drawing on his knowledge.

Lynn learnt of his win in a live surprise at the Langham Hotel where Caerphilly-born Strictly star Amy Dowden appeared to whisk him away to the studio where was met with the other Gold winners.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are a celebration of the achievements and impacts of educators in the lives of children and young people.

The awards shine a light on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, and early years educators play every day.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, former Children’s Laureate and the President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Education is built on the steady, often unseen work of dedicated individuals – teachers and school staff who show up every day to make a difference. The Pearson National Teaching Awards give us the chance to recognise and celebrate that commitment.

“This year’s entries were, once again, full of powerful stories of creativity and care. My congratulations to all of this year’s winners, you remind us what a vital role education plays in shaping lives and futures.”

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, congratulated Mr Griffiths on his win saying: “I am absolutely delighted to congratulate Lynn Griffiths on this thoroughly deserved recognition. This award highlights the vital importance of Welsh language education and the power of excellent teaching.

“Lynn’s approach to Welsh language immersion has equipped hundreds of pupils with confidence and set a benchmark for educational excellence across Wales. We are fortunate to have educators like Lynn, whose passion and expertise strengthen our education system, and I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution to Welsh education.”

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday the 29 November at The Brewery in Central London, hosted by Gaby Roslin, bringing together the award winners, industry peers, and special guests.