Welsh family leads the way in UK ‘astrotourism’

A fourth‑generation farming family is putting mid Wales on the map, with a diversification project that is quickly becoming one of the UK’s leading astrotourism destinations.

Dark Sky Collection is a curated selection of unique holiday properties, attracting visitors to experience some of the darkest night skies in the country — with minimal light pollution offering guests clear views of the Milky Way, constellations and meteor showers.

With all but one property situated within Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority’s designated dark sky landscape, the Dark Sky Collection comprises 13 cottages, shepherds huts and eco‑lodges all within a two‑mile radius, collectively sleeping up to 88 guests.

The accommodation is available for private hire, group retreats or individual stays.

Dark Sky Collection also offers guided stargazing sessions with local experts, covering everything from astronomy basics to dark sky photography.

Guests can work with the team to build tailored itineraries that showcase the local area and businesses — including guided farm tours, local gin tastings, hiking recommendations, mobile sauna experiences, luxury hampers and in‑house catering.

There are also plans to introduce a wellness space with wild ponds, a café and yoga and meditation spaces — making it the perfect destination for retreats and multifunctional activity; further supporting the local economy.

Heidi, tourism lead at Dark Sky Collection, said: “Having farmed here for four generations, we’ve always understood the importance of working with nature rather than against it.

“Our diversification into tourism has therefore allowed us to share the beauty of our landscape with guests whilst also protecting it for the future. Sustainability isn’t an add‑on for us — it’s an inherent part of what we do.

“Over the last five years, we’ve invested over £300,000 into clean energy infrastructure to reduce fossil fuel dependency.

“From energy innovation to soil health, every decision we make supports the land, local communities, and future generations.”

At a time when many people are looking to escape digital overload, the family hopes their story will inspire others in the farming community to explore new opportunities that support both rural livelihoods and the local environment.

You can find out more about the Dark Sky Collection on their website.