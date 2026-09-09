Welsh farmer stars in new ‘ultimate’ survival series Apocalypse

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh farmer is to tackle ‘the end of the world’ in new survival series Apocalypse.

From Sunday 13 September, Channel 4 is putting 14 ordinary people to the ultimate test in Apocalypse, a modern survival series that drops two unsuspecting groups of strangers into a real, abandoned town, each unaware of the other’s existence.

With no electricity, running water or food, the survivors must scavenge, recycle, reuse and reinvent anything they can find just to get by. Surrounded by the remnants of modern life, a cross-section of society – including a mechanic, a paramedic, a farmer, a chef, a psychologist and a social media influencer – must discover whether reverting to primitive instincts is what it takes to make it through the Apocalypse, or whether cooperation is the key to survival.

The survivors are split into two rival camps – Eastside and Westside – with no knowledge of who else is out there. With limited resources on offer, the Westside group soon find themselves in direct conflict with their Eastside counterparts when Eastside are first to break into the town’s only supermarket and loot its contents.

The fourteen survivors taking part in Apocalypse include Welsh farmer Ioan Humphreys, from Carno.

The 32-year-old runs Felin Newydd Farm, where he farms sheep, beef cattle and free-range hens is also known to thousands on social media as ‘That Welsh Farmer’, where he shares the realities of farming life in rural Wales.

Ioan says that life in the remote Welsh countryside may have already offered some preparation for the ultimate survival test.

“I’m a farmer from the middle of Wales, so first off, a city is uncomfortable for me,” he told Channel 4 about why he signed up for the series.

“I haven’t got Uber Eats or Deliveroo, or even Uber taxis. My nearest train station’s half an hour away, my closest hospital is over an hour away.

“I live in the middle of nowhere. We have power cuts all the time.

“There was more stuff in the Apocalypse than at my house in Wales, I think.”

Away from television, Ioan has become one of Wales’ best-known farming voices online, attracting a substantial following through videos offering an insight into everyday agricultural life and the challenges facing the industry.

His involvement in the programme was revealed to followers this week when he wrote on social media: “Wonder why I went M.I.A last year for a few weeks?

“Hop on to Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday the 13th and find out!!”

Apocalypse starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, September 13.

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