Welsh film festival opens entries for climate-focused short films

Amelia Jones

A Welsh film festival is giving communities across Wales the chance to tell their own environmental stories on screen.

Am has announced the return of its AmCam film festival, with this year’s edition dedicated to the environment. In partnership with community-led climate action movement GwyrddNi, the initiative will provide funding for four short films, with successful applicants receiving £500 each to bring their ideas to life.

The call is open to filmmakers creating work in either Welsh or English, with organisers looking for films that explore climate action within communities across Wales.

The new environmental focus follows three successful rounds of AmCam, which have so far commissioned 12 short films celebrating community creativity and the people and places that make Wales unique.

The latest edition is an opportunity to highlight another side of community life. From grassroots music and artist collectives to stories about shared community resources, previous AmCam projects have captured the people and activities happening at a local level. This time, the spotlight will turn to the environment and the ways communities are responding to the climate crisis.

Lea Glyn, Am Head of Content, said: “So much community activity – from grassroots music and the work of artist communities to stories about community resources – has been documented through AmCam to date.

“We are pleased to focus the next round on community films relating to the environment – ​​whether that involves portraying the environment of a specific area, or telling the stories of communities responding to the climate crisis.”

Andy Charles-O’Callaghan, GwyrddNi Senior Marketing and Communications Officer, added:”We are incredibly excited to partner with Am for this environmental edition of their successful film festival.

“Community-led action is crucial to tackling the climate crisis, and film is a powerful way to showcase stories about the amazing work taking place across Wales.

“We look forward to seeing the submitted films, which will hopefully go on to inspire further positive action for the climate and nature.”

Applications are now open, with aspiring filmmakers and community storytellers having until 7 October to submit their ideas.

Supported by the Arts Council of Wales, AmCam offers an opportunity for Wales’ environmental stories to be told by the communities experiencing and responding to change first-hand.

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