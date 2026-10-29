Welsh film producer reveals new fantasy film Wicker was almost filmed in Wales

Amelia Jones

A Mumbles-based film producer has revealed that the new star-studded fantasy film Wicker was almost filmed in south Wales.

Producer Tom Carver has revealed in an interview with local publication Swansea Scoop that the film’s directors scouted locations such as St Fagans and Cosmeston Medieval Village in south Wales.

However, an existing film set in Hungary was ultimately deemed a better fit for the production.

The fantasy comedy, which arrives in UK cinemas on October 30, is adapted from Ursula Wills-Jones’s short story The Wicker Husband.

The film opens in UK cinemas on October 30 and follows a lonely fisherwoman, played by Olivia Colman, who asks a basketmaker (Peter Dinklage) to create her a husband made entirely of wicker (Alexander Skarsgärd). When her unusual new companion arrives in the village, his presence causes unexpected tensions among the residents.

Adapted from British author Ursula Wills-Jones’s short story The Wicker Husband, the film combines fantasy, romance and dark comedy.

Carver is the managing director and co-founder of South of the River Pictures, the production company behind Wicker. Working alongside Hollywood talent, he co-founded South of the River Pictures in 2019 with Colman and her husband, screenwriter Ed Sinclair, with Carver serving as managing director.

The independent production company has built a portfolio spanning television drama and feature films, including Landscapers, Wicked Little Letters and The Roses.

The company became involved in Wicker as a production partner after Colman, Sinclair and Carver felt they could add value to the project. Its involvement marks another collaboration between the production team and Colman, who also stars in the film.

In a post announcing the release date, Carver said: “WICKER is a beautifully crafted, unique, hilarious, heart-warming, powerful visual & story telling spectacle.

“Shout out to Alexander Skarsgärd for his incredible performance as The Wicker Husband – subtle, moving, profound and powerful.

“Guarantee you will not forget the jaw-dropping prosthetic Wicker suit made by Wētā Workshop Ltd! You also won’t forget the performance by Olivia and the onscreen chemistry between the two of them!”

Carver brings a business and management background to the company, including experience with WarnerMedia, alongside his work overseeing its development and production activities. He said he hopes to bring future productions to Wales.

Carver was seen visiting a local coffee shop Mumbles Coffee this week, after they unveiled a life-sized standee of Alexander Skarsgärd’s Wicker man.

The post even caught the attention of screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies, who commented “Amazing!” before humorously agreeing that the Wicker Man could be RTD2’s new boyfriend.

Wicker opens in UK cinemas on October 30.