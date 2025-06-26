Welsh film talent triumphs at Into Film Awards 2025 with record-breaking success for Wales

In yet another record-breaking performance, Wales has achieved unprecedented success at the Into Film Awards 2025, with Welsh filmmakers taking home four major awards at the star-studded ceremony at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Filmmakers from Cardiff, Conwy, Llandudno and Merthyr Tydfil were presented their awards by Hugh Grant, Callum Scott-Howells, Geri Horner, Celyn Jones, Elizabeth McGovern, Gurdinder Chadha and Lennie James, as the likes of Sharon Horgan, Olivia Cooke, Sally El Hosaini, and Edith Bowman looked on.

Welsh Winners

Best Animation – 5 to 11 years (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK) Cae yr Arth (Cae the Bear) – Made by a class of 30 young people aged 9-10 from Caedraw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil A stop-motion animation created entirely by a class of 30 students from Caedraw Primary School, telling the story of a bear struggling with life in the city who discovers a sapling growing between pavement cracks, leading to a journey to find it a place to thrive. Best Animation – 12 to 19 years (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK) Animated Voices – Made by 10 young people aged 13-14 from Cardiff, working with Gritty Realism Productions, Diverse Cymru and EYST. A short, animated film made by young people from ethnic minority backgrounds from Cardiff exploring their personal experiences of life in the UK. Time for Action (Sponsored by Swatch) Tipping Point – Made by Araminta, aged 16 – Conwy Created by 16-year-old Araminta in less than 24 hours, this film aims to inspire people to use their lives for the good of themselves and others, encouraging viewers to find their calling beyond the confines of digital screens. Filmmaking Champion (Sponsored by Lucasfilm Ltd.) Selected Filmmaking Champions are all Into Film Award winners. Steve Swindon from TAPE Community Music and Film – Llandudno Working with 16- to 19-year-olds with a wide range of additional needs, Steve strives to be a creative advocate. He has supported pupils to set up their own production company, Hope Productions, with their film Battery – a perfect example of Steve’s work in action (nominated for Best Film – 16-19 at the Into Film Awards 2024).

“Ecstatic”

Teacher Miss Alex Fleet of Caedraw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil, commented on winning Best Animation – 5 to 11 years: “We’re ecstatic that the children have won this award. It just goes to show what team work, collaboration, creativity and imagination does to these young kids. We’re just so proud for them to be representing our school, Caedraw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil, and Wales.”

Ten-year-old Oliver Richards who worked as Director, Editor and Lead Animator on the winning Cae Arthur film outlined the story: “This film is about a bear who struggles in the wrong environment. Like the plant, he wants to go up to the forest, where he can grow and learn better. He can see the plant grows into a beautiful tree in the right environment. So, it crosses over the message that everything thrives in the right environment. So, find your place, and do what you want. Just like us.”

Accepting the award from actor Hugh Grant, the young team from Cardiff were thrilled to win Best Animation (12-19 years) with their film ‘Animated Voices’ with 14-year-old Zara commenting: “It was very important to me to represent our diversity and the effort we put into the project” with 14-year-old Aisha saying: “We feel very proud of ourselves because we worked hard for our achievements.”

Sixteen-year-old Araminta from Conwy, who was twice nominated, and won the Time for Action category for her solo project, ‘Tipping Point’, said: “It’s such an amazing opportunity to be given an award like this. It turns what seems like distant dreams and aspirations into real tangible things.”

“Creativity and positivity”

Welsh Director and Award Presenter Celyn Jones said: “I love this charity. I love this event. You get to sit in the cinema, and watch people’s lives alter all through creativity and positivity and support. It’s as rewarding for us as it is, I think, for the young people involved. Long may these awards continue and long may you continue to ask me to come along, as I’m the biggest cheerleader.”

The record-breaking win demonstrates the exceptional strength and diversity of young Welsh film talent across the nation, according to Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru: “This record-breaking win represents everything we strive for, at Into Film Cymru, the leading film in education charity in Wales: diverse voices, authentic storytelling, and exceptional creativity. From Llandudno to Cardiff, from Conwy to Merthyr Tydfil, our young filmmakers have shown that Wales talent is a force to be reckoned with.

“Steve Swindon’s recognition as Filmmaking Champion highlights the crucial role of educators in nurturing young talent, while our three winning films showcase the breadth of Welsh storytelling – from environmental themes to personal identity, from social issues to pure creative joy.”

The Awards, sponsored by the UK film industry celebrate young people’s creativity in film, showcasing and highlighting the wealth of tomorrow’s creative talent. Wales was also nominated for

Best Documentary (Sponsored by IMDb) Mariupol – Made by Daria Savchenko, aged 18, from Gower College – Swansea Best Film – 5 to 11 years (Sponsored by Working Title Films) Ynyr yr Ysbryd (Ynyr the Ghost) – Made by Briall (aged 10), Celt (10), Elai (9) and Fflur (10), from Clwb Ffilm Dyffryn Nantlle – Penygroes, Gwynedd Best Film – 16 to 19 years (Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery) Beware the Zoomies – Made by Araminta, Cole, Micah, and Ethan – Conwy

This year’s Awards received an unprecedented number of film entries from every corner of the UK, with compelling and timely stories for young people including mental health, the war in Ukraine, gender identity, neurodivergence, multiculturism, the potential harms of AI, feeling disconnected and isolated in modern society, nature conservation, immigration and identity, looking after an unwell parent, the need to stop scrolling on social media, and much more.

All nominations showcase the phenomenal breadth and depth of young filmmaking talent across the UK, but particularly in Wales.

For more information about Into Film, visit https://www.intofilm.org

