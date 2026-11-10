Welsh filmmaker receives prestigious award from Claudia Winkleman

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh filmmaker has been presented with a prestigious award by Traitors star Claudia Winkleman at the British Film Institute.

James Button received the award at the British Short Film Awards staged at BFI Southbank in London.

The Welsh indie comedy filmmaker, originally from Llanelli, now based in Brecon, runs independent production company, Splonk.

On Sunday, their latest short film, Time’s Up, I’m Afraid, won Best Welsh Short Film at the British Short Film Awards, presented to James by Claudia Winkleman.

“It’s actually the fifth award the film has won in just three months, including a Jury Prize at the Oscar and BAFTA-qualifying Leeds International Film Festival,” says James.

“The film is a twisted dark comedy shot entirely in Wales, including our little production office in Brecon to Pembrey Country Park, the very beach where I started making films aged 12. So it’s been quite a journey. This was a film that was rejected from all the formal funding bodies so we just decided, to get some talented friends together and just make it anyway.”

It was quite the night for James especially when he went up on stage and spotted Hollywood star Cate Blanchett watching from the front row.

“Hence why my speech is so silly,” he laughs.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: ‘Not so causally accepting an award from @claudiawinkle at the @britishshortfilmawards Look…it’s not easy being first up! Especially when you spot Cate Blanchett in the front row. Not my finest speech!

As soon as I was backstage | realised all the things I should have said…and then sat through 26 proper speeches but hey, as I say, it’s not easy being first up!’

You can also find the trailer and more about the film here:

https://www.instagram.com/jamesbuttonfilms/

James is now hoping to build on this success as Splonk prepares to make its debut comedy feature film, set and produced in Wales, in the New Year.

“The script is written. We just need some support now!”