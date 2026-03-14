Welsh fire chef embarks on gastronomical journey in new BBC show

A Welsh fire chef will be venturing on a food pilgrimage across Wales, celebrating top chefs, producers and epic foodie destinations in a new series coming to BBC One this Spring.

Chris Flamebaster Roberts will be travelling all over the country, cooking his go-to dishes along the way with his unique fired-up approach.

The name Flamebaster was born from his love of a medieval Scandinavian fire cooking technique, the Flambedou – an ancient steel cooking funnel that gets superheated in the coals.

Chris said: “You hit it with bone marrow or some animal fat, and as it melts, it rains fire-basting droplets over your ingredients – steaks, oysters, grilled veg, fish – you name it, you can flamebaste it!

“While it’s highly visual, it’s all about the flavour, and trust me – it bangs like nothing else!”

From flipping a pancake on Wales’ highest peak; to learning a Ukrainian recipe from refugee Victoria in Aberteifi; to hosting a whole cow feast in Llanberis, recreating the celebrations that marked the end of food rationing in 1954. The series is full of energy and personality – and it’s a real celebration of food, people and community.

Now a globe-trotting chef, Chris first discovered the power of cooking while working as a support worker in north Wales, using food to bring joy and connection to people with additional needs.

He said: “Working as a support worker for people with learning disabilities in Caernarfon for over 17 years, I saw the transformative power of food firsthand.

“From making ingredient lists to visiting local butchers, fishmongers, and farmers, I watched how cooking brought people together and built confidence.”

Since then, he has travelled the world – from New York to Japan – cooking and feasting with top international chefs, but in this series, he wants to explore more of his homeland and uncover Wales’ incredible food past, present and future.

Chris added: “There are so many incredible chefs and producers working so hard behind the scenes, and bringing their stories to the forefront – showcasing the love, sweat, and tears they pour into their craft, has been one of the most rewarding parts of the series.”

Foodie destinations featured in this six-part series include: Aberteifi (Cardigan) Llanberis, Wrecsam, Arberth, Porthmadog, and Ynys Môn (Anglesey).

Flaming Feasts will air on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer on Friday 27 March at 7.30pm. It will also be available across the UK on BBC One (Network) at 11.30am the following day.