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Culture

Welsh fish and chip shops named amongst the best in the UK

10 Aug 2026 3 minute read
Ainsworths, Caernarfon

Nation.Cymru staff

A national newspaper has revealed its list of the best fish and chip shops in the UK – and these are the Welsh chippies which are frying high.

The Independent asked Daniel Gray, the author of award-shortlisted book Food of the Cods, to select the chippies every lover of Britain’s favourite dish should visit.

The fish and chip authority chose 25 of the very British dish’s top exponents – with two multi-award-winning chippies tickling his tastebuds in Wales,

Ship Deck, Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly

Ship Deck, Trethomas.

Daniel wrote: ‘Cardiff has “Chippy Lane” – Caroline Street, a famous thoroughfare sprinkled with takeaways – but for the finest local fish and chips, head a few miles north to a town known more for its cheese. The award-winning Ship Deck is a breezy sanctuary of deep-fried goodness, a community chippy with universally superb food.’

Ship Deck said: ‘A warm welcome and friendly face awaits you here at Ship Deck. We take great pride in everything we do. Consistent high quality food, and service with a smile is what we are good at.

Ship Deck is a traditional, yet modern fish and chip shop based in Trethomas, Caerphilly, which is owned and operated by husband and wife team Ryan & Kimberly Hughes.

Ryan has been in the Fish & Chip industry for more than half his life. He began working in his local chippy from the age of 14, and worked his way up from potato preparation to manager. This is where he met Kimberly as a customer. She was the fish to his chips!

Ryan has a huge passion for quality food and the drive to run a successful business. During his time in the industry, he achieved many prestigious, National Awards at the National Fish and Chip Awards, One being Young Fish Fryer Of The Year 2016. This is where the Hughes family, knew one day in the near future they must open a fish and chip shop of their own, to create fish and chips for others to enjoy.’

Find out more at: https://www.shipdeck.co.uk/

Ainsworth’s, Bridge Street, Caernarfon

Ainsworths, Caerphilly

Daniel wrote: ‘No two chippies are the same. They are tiny republics dazzling with individuality, a gratifying phenomenon in a homogenised world of chain eateries. Further, the tiniest fish and chip shop is capable of conjuring food equal to the grandest. So it is with Ainsworth’s, a treasure trove of a place. Cradle a box of their glowing offering under your arm and head to the waterfront to eat between bay and castle.

Ainsworths said: “Ainsworth’s a family run business serving your favourite Fish & Chip shop classics since 1995.

‘The products we offer are of the highest standard, prepared with care and passion and always freshly cooked, helping us to produce the great tasting food which customers keep coming back for.

‘We only use premium quality fillets of Cod & Haddock, both of which are responsibly and sustainably sourced. Our chips, freshly made from high quality potatoes which have been sourced from British farms, while we only cook with the finest quality vegetable oil.

‘The packaging we use is all biodegradable, compostable or recyclable. Our oil waste is collected and recycled for use in renewable energy and green technologies. We recycle all we can.’

Find out more at: https://ainsworthscaernarfon.co.uk/

Read the full list of the 25 best fish and chip shops in the UK HERE

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6 Comments
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Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 day ago

Well done, I can think of a couple of runners up across the Straits in Llanfair PG and Malltraeth…and the Mermaid in Abermaw (if the length of queue is an indicator)…

0
Reply
Jon
Jon
1 day ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

I always go to the Mermaid whenever I’m in Barmouth, amazing chippy!

1
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 day ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

Do they have one in Caerphilly as well or is that a mistake…

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Richard Evans
Richard Evans
20 hours ago

Fish and chips; the perfect answer to our obesity and heart disease epidemic in Wales. Nation Cymru leads the celebration. 😏

-5
Reply
Dom
Dom
17 hours ago
Reply to  Richard Evans

The problem isn’t fish and chips. The problem is eating it every day instead of an occasional treat.

1
Reply
Johnny
Johnny
15 hours ago
Reply to  Richard Evans

As Weird Al Jankovic said in his song Just Eat It.

0
Reply

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