Welsh florist heads to the world’s largest indoor flower show

Ella Groves

A Welsh florist is part of a team heading to the world’s largest indoor flower show, which takes place in the USA this spring.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show is the oldest and largest indoor horticultural event in the world, typically drawing tens of thousands of people each year – and this year a florist from Brynmawr will be part of the celebrations.

Much-loved Robert’s Florist, Brynmawr has been serving the community for 52 years.

Originally founded by Robert and Janet, the business is now run by their daughter Sarah Jane who will be heading to the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show at the end of the month.

The business hit headlines last year when its new hot pink paint job divided the community.

The pink colour was chosen in support of the Pink Ribbon Foundation – a grant-making trust dedicated to supporting people whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

Yet the controversy ultimately served to benefit the business as they capped off a stellar year of sales and were recognised with the Interflora Artisan Award 2025 for delivering excellence.

Speaking to Nation Cymru last year, Sarah Jane said: “We’re delighted to be awarded Interflora Artisan 2025!! A 5 star award for exceptional performance!

“Thank you so much to all my staff who work so hard. This recognition reflects our incredible dedication, high standards, and the outstanding quality and service we consistently deliver.”

Now, Director of Robert’s Florist, Sarah Jane is heading to the United States as part of the ‘Grow Deep, Live Tall’ team – a collective of designers from the American Institute of Floral Designers.

Grow Deep, Live Tall is an immersive experience for the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show created under the guidance of Caroline Crabb AIFD MDPF and Jo Jarvis AIFD and inspired by this year’s show theme – ‘Rooted’.

The exhibition is designed to celebrate the quiet strength, resilience, and elegance that emerge from a deep connection to the earth.

Sarah Jane is part of the table team creating an arrangement inspired by the ethos of Grow Deep, Live Tall.

Sarah Jane has shared that she is very proud to have been invited and to represent Robert’s Florist at this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Find out more about Robert’s Florist Brynmawr on their website, Instagram, or Facebook.