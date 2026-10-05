Welsh folk legend Mary Hopkin to be recognised with prestigious music award

Amelia Jones

Global star Mary Hopkin’s remarkable career is set to be recognised with one of Welsh music’s highest honours this week.

The singer-songwriter who shot to fame in 1968 with her debut single ‘Those Were The Days’ will receive the prestigious Welsh Music Inspiration Award at this year’s Welsh Music Prize (Wednesday 7 October).

The Welsh Music Inspiration Award recognises individuals whose impact extends beyond record sales and chart success. It honours those who have shaped Welsh culture, championed creativity and left a lasting influence on future generations.

Raised in Pontardawe, Hopkin went from recording Welsh-language songs for a local label to becoming noticed by international supermodel, Twiggy, as a rare talent after performing on ITV’s talent show, ‘Opportunity Knocks’. After recommending Hopkin to Paul McCartney, the young Welsh singer became one of the first artists signed to Apple Records, the label founded by The Beatles.

What followed was one of the most remarkable success stories in Welsh music history. Produced by McCartney, Hopkin’s debut single, ‘Those Were The Days’, became a global sensation after its release in 1968, topping the UK charts, selling more than eight million copies worldwide and reaching number two in the United States.

It was kept from the top spot only by The Beatles’ own ‘Hey Jude’. Shortly after, her McCartney-produced debut album ‘Postcard’, was released with stars like Jimi Hendrix, Brian Wilson and Eric Clapton joining the Beatle at the 1969 launch party.

Her achievements continued throughout a career that earned international acclaim, including singing backing vocals on David Bowie’s iconic ‘Low’ album, providing vocals for Vangelis’ soundtrack to the 1982 movie Blade Runner, a Grammy nomination and representing the United Kingdom at the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Knock Knock, Who’s There?’, where she finished as runner-up.

The ceremony

The award will be presented at this week’s Welsh Music Prize ceremony, hosted by Siân Eleri at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff on 7 October. Performances from shortlisted artists Adjua, Gwenifer Raymond, Local and Dafydd Owain will form part of the evening, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and kick off celebrations for Llais Festival as part of Cardiff Music City Festival.

On winning the award, Mary Hopkin said: “I’m very grateful for this honour. I don’t feel worthy at all of achieving it, but thank you, everyone. It’s wonderful.”

In 1972, Hopkin performed alongside English folk singer-songwriter, Ralph McTell during his concert series. Speaking in tribute to Mary’s contribution to the music industry, McTell said: “It’s not just her tonality and musical accuracy, it’s also her ability to understand and get to the emotional heart of the song.

“Her voice gives a gravitas to every thing she sings and she gives everything a personal commitment, as if she wrote the song herself and this amazing ability has been present in all the years she has been recording. She richly deserves this honour so I send my love and congratulations to my dear friend Mary and thanks for our special and treasured friendship.”

Hopkin also recorded and released a notable cover of ‘The Wind’ originally written and sang by 100m record selling British musician, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, who paid tribute: “Mary has one of those rare voices that carries a natural purity and innocence. Her voice has affected people’s lives. It is good to see her remarkable contribution to music recognised and celebrated.”

Beloved Welsh figure

Yet despite her worldwide success, Hopkin has remained a beloved Welsh figure whose story resonates far beyond music. For many, she represents the possibility that talent, determination and authenticity can take someone from a close-knit Welsh community to audiences across the globe.

Hopkin has continued to write songs, record and collaborate throughout her career, including with her son, Morgan Visconti, and daughter, Jessica Lee Morgan. One of their most recent projects, Two Hearts, is a heartfelt collection of duets written and performed by the mother-daughter duo, released in 2023.

Jessica Lee Morgan said: “Our mother has raised us with the highest respect for music, a quality which she took for granted in her Welsh upbringing. She even inspired our American father, Tony Visconti, to learn Welsh. It’s always an honour and pleasure to work with her and I’m happy to support her music her way, through our label. It’s never been about the fame, image or business, only the music.

“I’m delighted to be invited to represent her and accept this award on her behalf.”

Previous winners of the Welsh Music Inspiration Award include musician Pino Palladino, hip hop pioneers Eric Martin and DJ Jaffa, folk protest singer Dafydd Iwan, David Edwards and Pat Morgan from Datblygu, The Alarm singer Mike Peters, as well as folk music historians Meredydd Evans and Phylis Kinney and influential Welsh-language singer-songwriter, Meic Stevens.

The Welsh Music Prize 2026 is supported by the Welsh Government through Creative Wales and by Cardiff Council as a part of Cardiff Music City Festival and has been kindly sponsored by PPL, PRS Foundation, PRS, Ton, Transport for Wales, Mentera, Music Box, Creative Cardiff, Tiny Rebel, and Carlam.

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