Welsh folk-rock band Rusty Shackle release single ahead of new album

Amelia Jones

Welsh folk rock band ‘Rusty Shackle’ are back with their new single ‘Your Arrows’, released on 8 May, the first from their upcoming album ‘Mayfield.’

Rusty Shackle are a hard-gigging folk-rock band from south Wales, known for their infectious energy, anthemic songs, and genre-blurring sound drawn from folk, rock, and indie roots. Since forming in 2010, they’ve built a loyal following through relentless touring and a reputation for exhilarating live shows that get crowds on their feet.

The band have released five studio albums to date, each one expanding their sonic palette while staying rooted in rich melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a love of storytelling. Their 2022 release, Under a Bloodshot Moon, reached number 2 in the UK Folk Albums Chart and was praised as “a winner” by Get Ready to Rock and “their finest album yet” by Liverpool Sound and Vision.

They were awarded Wales’ Folk Favourites at the 2023 Wales Folk Awards – a reflection of the powerful connection they’ve built with audiences across the UK and beyond. Their shows have been described as “full of hope and optimism… a joy to listen to” (Morning Star), while Folk and Honey celebrated their “high-energy performances and well-crafted catchy tunes that swim around your head for days.”

Whether playing festival stages, packed-out venues, or intimate sessions, Rusty Shackle deliver music that’s rousing and resonant – songs that speak from the heart and stay with you long after the final note.

This summer, they will be performing in a showcase at Caldicot Castle on Saturday 29th August with special guests Taff Rapids, Tom Jenkins and Ernie Emmanuel.

A defiant, cinematic anthem about choosing your own path, the track channels American Western imagery into a modern inner battle between self-doubt and belief. With a vivid, time-bending narrative and a rallying battlecry chorus, it captures the clarity that comes when true intentions are revealed, and the strength it takes to stand up for what you believe in.

Musically, the track is driven by a bluesy stomp that channels the swagger of Led Zeppelin, opening with a punchy, recognisable drum intro that propels it forward. Dynamic guitar and fiddle interplay add texture and lift, while the soaring lead vocal melodies give it a wide, defiant sense of scale, and gang vocals from all six members of Rusty Shackle bring a raw, anthemic edge.

You can listen to the track here.