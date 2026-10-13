Welsh folklore finds a new audience in Chinese-developed video game

Amelia Jones

Welsh mythology is reaching a global audience through a Chinese-developed video game, with its creators drawing on the country’s folklore and traditions to bring a distinctive cultural influence to the gaming world.

Reverse: 1999, a role-playing game developed by Chinese studio Bluepoch, features Rhiannon, a mystical bird trainer whose character draws inspiration from Welsh mythology.

Bluepoch co-founder KK told BBC Wales that the country’s cultural heritage was a natural fit for the game’s magical setting.

He said: “We felt that the folklore, local traditions and character of Wales suited the themes of the story particularly well.”

Rhiannon’s design combines influences from traditional shepherds and bird handlers with wider Celtic imagery, including Ogham script and the Tree of Life.

KK told the BBC that players had responded positively to the character, with discussions emerging online about the “legends and mythology reflected in different aspects of her character”.

The developer also said the studio would be open to exploring Welsh culture through future characters if the right story presented itself.

Bringing Rhiannon to life also gave voice actor Rebecca Wang an introduction to the Welsh language. Wang told BBC Wales that she initially had “no familiarity” with Welsh and found its pronunciation challenging.

“I quickly realised the Welsh language loves their Ws as vowels,” she said, describing how she used TikTok, YouTube videos and a dialect coach to help her learn the words.

Despite the challenges, Wang described the experience as a “fun process” and said it had sparked her interest in visiting Wales.

The character’s inclusion has also been welcomed by Welsh players. Barry Pritchard, from Caernarfon, told the BBC that hearing Welsh featured in a game he enjoyed was a positive experience, despite some pronunciation being “a bit iffy”.

He added: “Not many people attempt do the Welsh language in any way, shape or form. So it’s just nice to see the attempt at least.”

Aaron Elias, who runs a website promoting Welsh representation in video games, told BBC Wales there was “so much untapped potential when it comes to Welsh stories and characters”.

He believes Welsh history and literature, including the medieval tales of the Mabinogion, could inspire distinctive settings and narratives for future games.

Elias hopes greater representation will help raise Wales’ international profile, bringing more attention to its culture and heritage.

You can find out more about the game on the official site here.

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