Welsh food and drink makes its mark on the international stage

Welsh food and drink is making a sizeable impression of the world stage – nowhere more so than in Asia.

The industry made a significant impact recently at FHA, Food and Beverage, Singapore.

Asia’s premier food and hospitality event featured a showcase of the best of Welsh produce, along with wider activities from the Culinary Association of Wales, resulting in substantial interest from buyers across the region.

The event featured a range of exhibitors, including Dairy Partners and Morning Foods, with both flying the flag for Welsh products available in the region. Located in Singapore, FHA, Food and Beverage, is strategically positioned as a gateway to Asia, offering access to key markets including south-east Asia, China, India, Australia and beyond.

The trade event was supported by the Welsh Government, with companies exhibiting under the Cymru/Wales banner. For Will Bennett, Co-director at Dairy Partners, the visit has been worthwhile with lots of interest from industry figures across the region.

“We were delighted to be part of FHA Singapore and to demonstrate the quality and diversity of Welsh dairy products that are available,” said Will. The response has been very positive, with lots of interest from across the region including Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Australia to name a few. We look forward to continuing to develop and grow these links over the coming months.”

There was also a presence at the event by the Culinary Association of Wales. This was to help promote the upcoming World Chefs Congress, which takes place in Wales in 2026, and included cooking demonstrations using Welsh products available in the region. This included products provided by Rhug Estate Organic Lamb, Hilltop Honey, Cygnet Gin, Penderyn, Halen Môn, Village Bakery, Moose Maple Butter, Dairy Partners and Morning Foods.

Arwyn Watkins, President of the Culinary Association of Wales said: “The opportunity to cook and showcase Welsh products in Singapore has been fantastic. We are thrilled to use this event as a platform to promote the WorldChefs Congress and Expo in Wales next year, which is expected to attract chefs and visitors from over 100 countries.

“This global event is a considerable coup for the Welsh food and drink industry, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the world to what is sure to be an exceptional opportunity to show what Wales can offer the world.”

The Welsh Government offers a comprehensive package of support to help companies attend trade events and expand their export markets. This includes a platform to showcase products and arrange trade conversations and meetings during events, the Wales brand, financial support, market insights, training or skills support, and access to cutting-edge infrastructure, all designed to foster innovation and growth in the food and drink industry.

Later this year, the next instalment of Blas Cymru / Taste Wales, will take place on 22-23 October at the ICC Wales in Newport, with FHA, Food and Beverage, Singapore also providing an opportunity to meet with leading figures interested in attending the event.

There was a strong international presence amongst the 276-buyer cohort at the last event in 2023, where 122 Welsh producers took part. The event was deemed to be a success as a result of the unique combination of diarised trade meetings, networking opportunities, and the chance to sample exquisite Welsh food and drink in a highly professional context. This concept means that buyers can maximise their time, and producers are guaranteed opportunities to market their products within a highly condensed timeframe.

Looking ahead to the forthcoming event, there will be more than 200 new food and drink products being launched, amongst a wider product showcase of 3,000 representing the wide diversity of the industry.

