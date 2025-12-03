Welsh garden recognised as one of best in UK

Ella Groves

A Welsh garden has been recognised as one of the best independent gardens in the UK by the Royal Horticultural Society.

The garden, near Bala in north Wales, has been accepted into the RHS Partner Garden scheme.

The RHS Partner Gardens scheme allows RHS members to visit a wide range of independent gardens throughout the year.

Only 241 gardens across the world are part of the scheme, including some of the worlds most admired gardens such as Blenheim Palace, Park, and Gardens.

Caerau Gardens, situated over 1000 feet above sea level, has gained recognition from the Royal Horticultural Society as the highest public garden in north Wales.

The garden opened to the public in 2009 and is run by Tony and Stephanie Hickish.

Tony said: “It is a huge honour to be accepted as a Partner Garden by the RHS. Every winter we work hard to add another feature or improve on an area of the garden so that the visitors always have something new to see.”

This year the garden has seen the addition of The Garden Room, where they will serve lunches, tea, coffee, and cakes throughout the year.

Stephanie added: “This has been made possible due to help from a Welsh Government grant. We are planning to open from January for a couple of days a week.”

Prunella Murray, Partner Gardens Manager at the RHS, said: We are delighted to welcome Caerau Gardens, Bala, LL23 7LG alongside 17 new gardens (13 in the UK/5 Overseas) to create a 241-strong RHS Partner Garden family for 2026. There is something for all types of garden lovers to explore and enjoy.

RHS Members are very lucky to be able to visit these wonderful gardens, at selected times, as part of their Membership, and we would like to extend our thanks to all our RHS Partner Gardens for supporting the charitable work of the RHS through this initiative.”

Winter opening times for Caerau Gardens can be found on their website.