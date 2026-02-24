Welsh gardens to welcome Bonsai Spring Show next month

A historic Welsh Garden will be hosting the Dragon Bonsai Spring Show next month, promising a bigger event than ever before including new Shohin (smaller Bonsai) displays.

Aberglasney Gardens is described as ‘one of Wales’ finest gardens’ with the only surviving example of a fully restored Elizabethan Cloister Garden in the UK.

This March the gardens will hold a two day event including everything from spectacular trees to equipment for Bonsai enthusiasts and admirers.

The organisers, the Dragon Bonsai Club, hope those with an interest in Bonsai trees, as well as those looking to have a Bonsai tree, will attend the free event.

Simon Evans, Chairman of the Dragon Bonsai Club said, “Throughout the past 12 months all the Dragon team have been working on refining their trees and our spring show will have some of the best that the Club has to offer on display.

“The location for the event is perfect – and we are very grateful for the continued support of the Aberglasney team.”

There will be a Bonsai Tree Show and Bonsai trees for sale, as well as Bonsai tools.

One of Dragon Bonsai club members is a ceramic artist and he will be selling some of his handmade Bonsai pots at the event.

For younger visitors there will be a competition during the event where they will have the opportunity to win a Bonsai Tree.

An open clinic will be available for anyone that has a tree and needs advice.

Visitors can bring their own Bonsai trees and members of the Dragon Bonsai club will be happy to provide advice on care and offer ideas on styling.

There will also be opportunities for anyone to have a go at styling a Bonsai tree.

Helen Scutt, Aberglasney Gardens’ Director, said, “We are pleased to host the Dragon Bonsai Club meetings each Sunday at Aberglasney and look forward to the Spring Show being held in the mansion next month. We hope visitors to the Gardens will enjoy this unique Bonsai experience.”

Entrance to the Dragon Bonsai Spring Show is free of charge, however, normal admission fees to Aberglasney Gardens will apply. The Show will be open from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday, 7 and 8 March 2026.

For more information on the Dragon Bonsai Club visit the website: https://dragonbonsai-wales.uk/index.php and they can be contacted directly via email: [email protected].