Welsh girl follows in footsteps of mother after joining world’s most extreme circus

Nation.Cymru Team

A young Welsh woman is returning home to Cardiff as part of one of the world’s most spectacular live entertainment productions, as Circus Extreme brings its brand-new show ROCK IT OUT to the Welsh capital.

20-year-old Tya Isabell Dock-Pawlowska, born at Cardiff University Hospital, is proudly returning to her hometown as part of the Circus Extreme touring team, following in the footsteps of her mother and continuing her family’s remarkable circus legacy.

Tya is a fourth-generation member of a circus family, with showbusiness quite literally in her blood. Her connection to Cardiff runs even deeper than her birthplace—her unusual name has a special local meaning.

Her mother, Marnie Dock, explains: “Tya’s name actually comes from Cardiff Castle. In the Smoking Room there are paintings of horoscopes, and higher up are the days of the week. Tya means Tuesday—the day she was born. At the time, we were touring with The Chinese State Circus and Cardiff has always held a very special place in our hearts.”

While many might assume Tya would naturally step into the spotlight, her passion lies behind the scenes, helping to keep the circus running like clockwork.

She first began helping her mother with sales, running the popcorn stall for several years, learning everything from preparation and stock control to customer service. Since then, she has progressed through various roles and now works in the box office, while gaining valuable experience in front-of-house management and the many unseen jobs that make a major touring production possible.

Tya said: “I love being part of the circus, working behind the scenes to help ensure everything moves forward as it should. Every single person in the circus is important in making it all work each day.

I love travelling to new cities and working in an environment with so much of my family around me—my mum, cousins, and uncle all have different roles behind the scenes. I love seeing how my mum and uncle juggle everything so effortlessly. They’ve learned so much in the circus world and can move from one job to another so easily. I still have so much to learn, but I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Her mother Marnie believes learning every aspect of circus life is essential.

Behind the scenes

What happens behind the scenes is just as important as what happens in the ring. It’s like a well-oiled machine.

“I think it’s really important that Tya learns all the different parts of circus life. It’s not just about performing. There are so many jobs behind the scenes that are crucial to the smooth running of a circus—vehicle logistics, health and safety, dealing with councils, suppliers for merchandise and food sales—the list goes on.

Tya now joins the team as Circus Extreme launches its most ambitious production yet: ROCK IT OUT, an electrifying new show combining live rock music with jaw-dropping circus stunts.

Years in the making, this world-first production fuses modern circus, extreme stunts, classic clowning, and a full live rock band to create an unforgettable adrenaline-fuelled experience.

Line up

Audiences in Cardiff can expect an astonishing line-up of acts including the breathtaking Catwall Acrobatics, the death-defying Wheel of Death, the explosive EXTREME® Freestyle Motocross Team, the heart-stopping Globe of Death, high-flying trapeze stunts, the spectacular Double Ukrainian Swing, and much more.

For the first time in Circus Extreme history, the show will feature a full live rock band, complete with singers and dancers, delivering a soundtrack that transforms the traditional circus experience into a full-scale rock spectacle.

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie, music lover, theatre fan, or simply looking for an unforgettable family day out, ROCK IT OUT promises to be the must-see live event of the year.