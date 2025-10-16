Welsh Government invests £2m in Venue Cymru transformation

Llandudno’s flagship entertainment and conference hub – which is the second largest arts venue in Wales after the Millennium Centre – is set for a major upgrade thanks to a £2 million investment from the Welsh Government Transforming Towns Programme.

The funding will help support the revitalisation of the 30-year-old venue, which currently employs 179 people and welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually, contributing £38.4 million to the regional economy.

Awarded to Conwy County Borough Council through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, the new funding will enable essential internal and external refurbishment works.

“Cornerstone”

This latest investment builds on over £500,000 already provided by Welsh Government Transforming Towns in 2024–25 for urgent upgrades and is part of the larger Venue Cymru Futures project—a collaborative initiative also supported by Arts Council of Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “Venue Cymru is a cornerstone of north Wales’s cultural life and a vital economic driver for Llandudno. This funding reflects our commitment to breathing new life into our towns—creating places where people want to live, work, and visit.

“Through Transforming Towns, we’re investing in the future of our communities and ensuring that iconic venues like Venue Cymru continue to thrive.”

Sarah Ecob, Head of Service for Economy and Culture at Conwy County Borough Council, said: “We are thrilled to receive this funding as part of the Transforming Towns programme.”

“This investment in the cultural future of our region will bring lasting benefits to the communities in Conwy County and beyond for many years to come. We’re all incredibly excited about the project and can’t wait to get started.