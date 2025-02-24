Welsh grassroots music venue shortlisted for top award

A Welsh grassroots music venue has been shortlisted for a top award for its work in creating a vibrant musical community.

The Bunkhouse in Swansea is up for the Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene award at the prestigious Music Week Awards.

The Grassroots award which is supported by Music Venue Trust, will see the Welsh venue up against a number of venue from around the UK.

The future of the venue was safeguarded last year when it was purchased by Music Venue Properties under its groundbreaking #ownourvenues scheme.

The Bunkhouse, which is a 235 capacity venue in the heart of Swansea city centre, has now been placed into permanent protected status.

Jordan McGuire, Director of The Bunkhouse, speakign at the time of the purcahse of the venue, said: “The last few years have been a rollercoaster for The Bunkhouse and the music community in South West Wales. When the building went on the market, the threat of closure was very real, and it wasn’t just about potentially losing my business, it was about losing a home for the musicians, the artists, and the fans who have found their voice here. The Bunkhouse has played a pivotal role in shaping the music scene in Wales, and the thought of it disappearing was heartbreaking for everyone.

“Now, with Music Venue Properties stepping in as our landlord, those fears have been laid to rest. The future looks bright. We can finally focus on continuing to develop the next generation of talent, knowing that The Bunkhouse is secure and will remain a cornerstone of Swansea’s music scene long after I’m gone. This partnership ensures that The Bunkhouse will continue to serve as a place where musicians can express themselves and music lovers can immerse themselves in the experience for generations to come. I’m incredibly excited for what’s ahead.”

Dubbed the National Trust for Grassroots Music Venues (GMVs), #ownourvenues was originally launched in 2022 as a crowdfunded project. To date almost £2.6m has been raised from over 1200 individual investors and funding.

Following the purchase, The Bunkhouse’s operators have signed a ‘cultural lease’ with Music Venue Properties (MVP), which is an innovative agreement specifically created by MVP to guarantee that, as long as The Bunkhouse operates as a space for grassroots live music for their local community, they can enjoy the use of the building.

Revolutionise

Music Venue Properties is the independent Charitable Community Benefit Society (CCBS) created by Music Venue Trust, and funded by the #ownourvenues investment scheme, to progress its plans to revolutionise cultural ownership in the UK. The purchase of The Bunkhouse follows the acquisition in October 2023 of The Snug in Atherton, Greater Manchester and The Ferret in Preston in May 2024. Further venues across the country have been identified for purchase.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said, “The Bunkhouse is the lynchpin venue for new and emerging artists in the Swansea scene. Jordan and his team have created an essential stop for any breaking band tour and it’s fantastic to see that work recognised and the future of this venue secured for decades to come. Long live Bunkhouse!”

Matthew Otridge, COO of Music Venue Properties said, “After almost three years of hard work, I am thrilled that MVP has been able to move The Bunkhouse into Community Ownership. The road to the eventual purchase was complex, and at times difficult, but for me it was clear from the start just how important this venue is, and it was never a question of if MVP would buy this venue, it was how would MVP make this purchase happen. I look forward to working with Jordan – who is a fantastic venue operator – in both supporting his current work, and realising his ambitions for the future, and I also want to thank Swansea City Council and Figurative for their support in making this a reality.

Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene shortlist

Camden Assembly, London

Little Buildings, Ouseburn, Newcastle

The Leadmill, Sheffield

The Bodega, Nottingham

The Boileroom CIC, Guildford

The Bunkhouse Music Venue, Swansea

The Half Moon, Putney

The Sugarmill, Stoke

Tunbridge Wells Forum, Kent

The Sound Lounge, Sutton

The winner will be announced at the Music Week Awards in London in May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

