Welsh harbour town undergoing a ‘renaissance’ named among Britain’s best

Amelia Jones

A Welsh harbour town has been ranked among Britain’s ‘loveliest’ harbour towns, as it is said to be going through a “renaissance.”

The Telegraph has listed Fishguard as one of the best harbour towns, as it places sixth in the UK ranking.

Perched on the north Pembrokeshire coast, Fishguard has long been known as the gateway to Ireland thanks to its ferry links, but it is also home to a historic harbour, dramatic coastal scenery and a thriving local community.

Explaining why it featured in the ranking, The Telegraph said the town’s unique character comes from its two distinct areas. Lower Town Fishguard, with its picturesque harbour, colourful cottages and traditional fishing boats, remains one of the town’s biggest attractions.

The publication highlighted the Bay Yacht Club’s seasonal café as one of the area’s draws, where visitors can enjoy views across the harbour while watching boats come and go.

They also highlighted Goodwick Harbour as the second area of interest. The publication said: “Goodwick Harbour is more functional, but is home to Sea Trust Wales’ Ocean Lab, the place to learn about Pembrokeshire’s wildlife.

As well as its coastal setting, Fishguard’s growing number of independent businesses was recognised as one of the reasons behind its inclusion on the list.

The publication added: “Fishguard is undergoing quite a renaissance.” It also pointed to the flurry of new independent businesses, from galleries to gift shops. It also recommended the award-winning fish and chip shop Hooked at 31 for visitors looking for the best fish and chips.

The recognition places Fishguard alongside some of Britain’s best-known coastal destinations and shines a spotlight on a town that continues to attract visitors looking for beautiful scenery, local food and a traditional Welsh harbour with plenty of character.

It also comes only a few weeks after Fishguard was named among the 20 worst-rated seaside towns by consumer group Which?

You can read more about the UK rankings here.

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