Welsh heritage railways are reunited after almost 30 years

Nation.Cymru staff

The Brecon Mountain Railway is now part of the Vale of Rheidol Railway, following completion of a sale which brings two of Wales’s best-known heritage railways back together after almost 30 years, opening a new chapter for the much loved heritage railways.

The Brecon Mountain Railway and Vale of Rheidol Railway previously operated under common management between 1988 and 1996. They then developed separately, with previoous operators Tony Hills continuing his vision for Brecon and Peter Rampton developing the Vale of Rheidol.

Their dedication helped create two distinctive Welsh visitor attractions. At Brecon, Tony’s enthusiasm for American narrow-gauge railways shaped the locomotives, carriages and experience that visitors enjoy today.

That character will remain at the heart of the Brecon Mountain Railway who will retain the name, the identity and the steam train journey through the spectacular scenery of Bannau Brycheiniog that makes a visit there so unique.

Vale of Rheidol Railway Chief Executive Llŷr ap Iolo said: “For those of us who knew and worked with Peter Rampton and Tony Hills, this is a particularly significant moment.

“They were two remarkable railwaymen who shared a passion for narrow-gauge railways, each with a clear vision for what their railway could become. Having worked alongside them for more than 30 years, I feel privileged that we now have the opportunity to bring the two operations back together and continue the work they started.

“Tony’s vision for an American-style narrow-gauge railway at Brecon is something we are committed to preserving and developing, alongside Peter’s legacy at the Vale of Rheidol.

“We would also like to thank Managing Director Matt Hills, who has led the Brecon Mountain Railway since his father Tony’s passing and will remain involved on a part-time basis, continuing work on the construction of the railway’s new build Forney locomotive.”

The two railways bring a wealth of experience in welcoming visitors, operating steam trains and caring for historic locomotives and rolling stock.

Working together will allow the sharing of skills, engineering expertise and resources, while continuing to develop what each railway offers its visitors.

With the Vale of Rheidol celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2027 and Brecon Mountain Railway welcoming passengers for more than 45 years, there is plenty of experience to build on.

Stuart Williams has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Vale of Rheidol Railway, which now incorporates the Brecon Mountain Railway. Stuart will work across both railways, having spent the past two and a half years working with the team at Brecon.

The next chapter will start with a little Christmas magic as Brecon Mountain Railway prepares to welcome more than 23,500 visitors for the first THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride, running from 13 November to 23 December.

Stuart said: “Having spent the past two and a half years working with the team at Brecon, I know just how much potential this railway has. We have a distinctive steam railway, a spectacular setting and a team who care deeply about the place. There is a great deal to build on.

“I’m looking forward to working across both railways in my new role, sharing the strengths of each and helping Brecon Mountain Railway play an even greater part in Merthyr Tydfil’s vibrant tourism industry and the wider Bannau Brycheiniog area.

“We’re straight into a busy start, preparing to welcome more than 23,500 visitors for our first Polar Express season. That brings opportunities well beyond the railway, for local accommodation providers, cafés, restaurants and other attractions. We want the railway’s success to help the wider area thrive too.”

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