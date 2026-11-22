Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh hip-hop group are returning to their hometown for festive performances this December, bringing their annual Christmas show to the city alongside a fellow Welsh musician.

Goldie Lookin Chain took to Facebook on 19 November to write: “Oi Newport!!! GLC are once again bringing YOU SNOWS IT to the Corn Exchange. Nothing says Xmas like a proper rave up yo!!”

The group, famed for their tongue-in-cheek lyrics and chart-topping hits, will play the city’s Corn Exchange alongside John Mouse on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 December 2026 as part of their ‘You Snows It’ tour .

GLC recorded several albums prior to supporting The Darkness on their 2004 tour and gained further recognition as part of the Cool Cymru era.

They first charted with Half Man Half Machine in April 2004, following it up with No.3 single Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do, and their first official album, Greatest Hits, which debuted at No.5 in the UK Albums Chart.

In the following years, they cemented their reputation as rebels, and continued to be inspired by hip hop, and the culture of Wales and Newport. The group’s most recent UK tour in 2024 sold out.

Their 2026 Christmas tour, which will see GLC perform at Bridgend’s Black Cat and The Tivoli in Buckley, as well as The Corn Exchange in their hometown of Newport, takes its name from the group’s 2016 festive album, You Snows It (A Goldie Lookin Christmas).

GLC will be joined by Welsh musician John MOuse, known for his surreal humour, Welsh storytelling, and synth-driven/indie songwriting.

His releases include The Death of John MOuse, Replica Figures, The Goat, Back to The Clubhouse, and Ynys Parc Memorial 1854–1976, having worked with artists like Sweet Baboo, Gruff Rhys, Miki Berenyi, Phil Pearce, Faye Davies, and members of Los Campesinos!.

Tickets and tour details are available via Gigantic.