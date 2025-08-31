Welsh hospital hosts art exhibition inspired by the diabetic experience

This month, a south Wales hospital will host a powerful art exhibition inviting visitors to explore diabetes through the lens of emotion, reflection, and lived experience.

Between the Lines: Diabetes Beyond the Numbers is the latest project by Katie Henderson, an Arts in Health practitioner, postgraduate student, and patient of the Hummingbird Diabetes Centre, Royal Glamorgan Hospital where her works are installed. The exhibition began on the 18 August and will run for six weeks.

Katie’s work blends personal health data with expressive visual art. Building on the foundations of her previous studio project The Glucose Diaries, this new exhibition layers alcohol inks with Katie’s actual glucose data to translate and illustrate the lived, moment-to-moment realities of managing Type 1 diabetes into artwork.

Visual expressions

The collection featured several pieces that capture and visually represent the hidden influences that can impact glucose levels, such as stress, weather, social interactions, or sensor errors, and transforms them into visual expressions of what it feels like to navigate life with a chronic condition.

Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age nine, Katie has spent most of her life managing its physical, emotional, and psychological challenges. After experiencing serious long-term complications during adolescence, she underwent a profound shift in her relationship with her health.

Katie, who is currently studying for an MA in Arts Practice for Health and Wellbeing at the University of South Wales, created the artwork as a way of challenging stigma and supporting the management of her condition.

Katie said: “Diabetes is often reduced to numbers, but those numbers carry stories, emotions, and experiences. This project is about surfacing those hidden layers. I often reflect on what kind of support can make the biggest difference for people living with diabetes.

“Visitors are invited to share their own responses, with the hope that these shared experiences will help shape future participatory arts projects at the centre. My hope is that the work shines a brighter light on the complex, real, and sometimes overlooked experiences of living with diabetes, and helps others with the condition feel seen and less alone.

“As both a patient and an arts practitioner, I have seen the CTM UHB Diabetes service’s strong commitment to continually improving care for service users, which makes me grateful for this collaboration opportunity.”

Collaboration

For the past eight years, Katie has received care from the Diabetes Team at Royal Glamorgan Hospital, and more recently at the Hummingbird Centre, including DAFNE training, insulin pump support, and access to continuous glucose monitoring. As both a patient and an artist, Katie sees creative expression as a powerful way to reflect, connect, and spark meaningful conversations.

The exhibition also marks the start of a wider collaboration with Cwm Taf Morgannwg NHS Charity and the Hummingbird Centre.

Katie is currently developing a series of participatory workshops for young adults living with diabetes, using their own glucose data as a creative starting point. The workshops, which she is aiming to deliver in early 2026, will nurture peer support and shared understanding through artistic expression.

Support for the project was made possible through the iCTM Simply Do Ideas platform, which is led by the CTM UHB Improvement and Innovation team. The platform was created to help staff members to share and implement their own ideas for improvements across the Health Board.

Visitors to the exhibition are invited to engage with the work, reflect on their own experiences, and share feedback or ideas through reflection postcards. This feedback will help to shape the future of creative health projects in the Centre.

Dr Helen Lane, Associate Medical Director for QI, Consultant Physician for Diabetes and Endocrinology & Liz Burnell, Diabetes Team Lead said: “We’re proud to support this powerful and personal exhibition that was made possible through our Simply Do Ideas Platform.

“Katie’s work not only brings to life the realities of living with diabetes, but also opens a window into the courage, resilience, and creativity that can emerge from those experiences.

“We hope visitors leave the exhibition with a deeper understanding and appreciation for the human stories behind the condition.”

Signs and symptoms

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition where your body stops producing insulin, which helps control blood sugar levels. It’s not caused by lifestyle and can’t be prevented, but with the right support and treatment, people with type 1 diabetes can live full and healthy lives.

It’s important to know the signs, especially in children and young people. The 4 Ts are the most common early symptoms:

Toilet – going to the loo more often, especially at night

Thirsty – feeling really thirsty and unable to quench it

Tired – feeling more tired than usual

Thinner – losing weight without trying

If you notice any of these signs, speak to your doctor. A simple test can check for diabetes. For more information, head to Diabetes UK – Type 1 signs and symptoms.

