Welsh icon to play despotic world leader in new film

Nation.Cymru staff

Sir Anthony Hopkins is to star as the leader of an authoritarian regime in a new post-apocalyptic science-fiction film.

The Port Talbot-born actor, 88, will play Bryant in 2048, which is set in a future where the remaining human population has been forced underground by a dying planet.

The film will reunite the two-time Oscar winner with director Timothy Woodward Jr, with whom he recently worked on the forthcoming sci-fi horror film Eyes In The Trees.

In 2048, humanity lives in a vast underground society controlled by an authoritarian regime known as the Collective, which has erased memories of life on the surface.

The story centres on Wesley, a worker whose life changes after he becomes involved with a secret resistance movement and begins questioning what he has been told about the outside world.

His search for the truth brings him into conflict with Bryant, played by Sir Anthony, who created the Collective and maintains control through surveillance, manipulation and fear.

Sir Anthony told Deadline: “Having recently been directed by Tim Woodward Jr, I thought it would be interesting to find another script to film.

“There were a number of suggestions and ideas briefly talked about, and then, suddenly, the screenplay 2048 emerged from those conversations.

“The story is complex and fascinating: it taps into the mysterious contradictions that are hidden within human nature, our capacity for both extraordinary creative achievement and compassion, and the terrible mystery of cruelty.

“Bryant is an equally complex character, intelligent, restrained and frightening in the absolute conviction with which he views the world.

“I am so looking forward to working with Timothy again and to bring this story to life.”

The screenplay has been written by Sean Ryan, with further casting under way and filming planned in Los Angeles.

Woodward said: “Working with Anthony again is a dream come true. He is truly one of the greatest actors of our time.

“He brings such depth, intelligence and quiet intensity to every role, which makes him perfect for Bryant.

“At its core, 2048 is a story about freedom, control and one man’s fight to discover the truth.”

Debut album

The new role comes shortly after Sir Anthony achieved another success away from the screen when his debut album topped the UK classical music chart.

Life is a Dream, released by Decca Classics last month, features music composed by Sir Anthony over more than six decades, including pieces inspired by his childhood in south Wales.

Among them is Bracken Road, inspired by his memories of Margam and the landscape surrounding his family home in the 1940s, while My Fatherland draws on traditional Welsh melodies.

Sir Anthony, who began playing piano at the age of four, has previously described music as his “first desire” and has composed throughout his acting career.

The album is the latest achievement in a career which has earned him two Academy Awards for best actor, for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father.

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