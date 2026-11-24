Amelia Jones

A Welsh menswear brand drawing inspiration from the country’s industrial heritage is set to open its biggest Christmas pop-up shop to date at John Lewis this December.

Cambrensis, founded in 2022 by Ioan Bowen-Pickett, will take over a retail space at the department store from December 7 to 13, giving customers the opportunity to shop the brand’s collections in person during the festive period.

The appearance will mark a significant milestone for the independent Welsh label, which has built its identity around Welsh history, heritage and the communities that helped shape the country.

The name Cambrensis translates from Latin as ‘of Wales’, while the brand’s distinctive identity pays tribute to the country’s mining communities and industrial past. Its signature emblem features a Cambrian Type No.1 Miners’ Safety Lamp, a symbol chosen to represent Wales’ mining heritage and the people whose lives were shaped by the industry.

The brand was established by Bowen-Pickett in honour of his great-uncle Dewi Bowen, who was known for capturing iconic scenes of his hometown of Merthyr Tydfil. His work and connection to the town helped inspire the label’s visual identity and its wider celebration of Welsh culture.

Rather than producing clothing in large quantities, Cambrensis releases its garments in limited-edition batches, with each collection named after a place of significance in Wales. The approach gives each release its own identity while maintaining a connection to the landscapes, history and communities that inspire the brand.

The John Lewis pop-up will also offer an opportunity to see the brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection in person for the first time, marking its latest step in bringing Welsh-inspired menswear to a wider audience.

The seven-day appearance is expected to be the brand’s largest Christmas retail pop-up so far, placing a distinctly Welsh independent label within one of the UK’s best-known department stores during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

For Cambrensis, the move represents an opportunity to introduce more people to its approach to contemporary menswear, while keeping Welsh identity and heritage at the centre of its collections.

The pop-up will run at John Lewis from December 7 to 13, it is located on the first floor, by the entrance. You can find more information here.