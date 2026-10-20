Welsh indie band Cyn Cwsg announce new EP with politically charged single ‘Katter’

Amelia Jones

Cardiff-based indie-psych quartet Cyn Cwsg have shared the fluorescent social commentaries of their new single ‘Katter’, out today.

Marking the announcement of new EP ‘Let A Thousand Blossoms Bloom,’ which is out on 26 January 2027 the band’s latest collection mingles jagged-indie-rock with an allegiance to the harmony-soaked psychedelia of Cool Cymru to create a music of brave, and infectious optimism that fresh, direct and hard to resist

Their EP sees them continue their collaboration with producer Tom Rees (Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, The Bug Club, Do Nothing, Panic Shack) .

Cyn Cwsg are: Tomos Lynch (guitar and vocals), Obed Powell-Davies (guitar and vocals), Gethin Elis (guitar and vocals), Gwion Ifor (bass), Carwyn Williams (drums).

Following up a song about single-sided geometric phenomenon The Möbius strip, Cyn Cwsg’s habit for left-of-centre lyricism rolls on with brisk new single ‘Katter’: a luxurious, yet politically charged cut that takes its name after the controversial, (and one-time viral)

Australian Politician.



Speaking about the track, Powell-Davies said: “[It is] a wiry little song that owes Television a pint. The lyrics try to make sense of the merry-go-round of Westminster politics, occasionally interrupted by Bob Katter shouting from the chorus.”

Raised in north Wales, and singing in both Welsh (their first language) and English, Cyn Cwsg stand at the vanguard of a new generation of Welsh indie acts.

Following on from last summer’s debut EP ‘‘Pydru Yn Yr Haul’ a streak of single releases across 2026 has the band compile on a wealth of airplay on BBC 6music (Huw Stephens, Indie Forever premiere, New Music Fix, Emily PIlbeam, Riley & Coe ), BBC Radio Wales (A-List), BBC Radio Cymru, Radio X and KEXP, as well as press backing from So Young, CLASH, DIY, CLUNK, Hard of Hearing, God Is In The TV, RADAR, TNAM, Scientists of Sound, and more.

Following up slots at Green Man, The Great Escape, and Sŵn festivals in the past 12 months, today’s news comes ahead of performances at Mutations and the inaugural BANG festival (with The Bug Club and GANS) this weekend.

You can listen to their new single here. You can follow Cyn Cwsg on social media here for further updates on live shows.

You can listen to the single here.

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