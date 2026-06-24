Welsh indie band shut down Cardiff high street with live performance

Amelia Jones

A Welsh indie band shut down the main high street in Cardiff playing their rendition of iconic Fleetwood Mac tune.

Zac and The New Men is made up of four 21-year-old school friends from Swansea and Neath.

Th band is made up of Zac Davies on lead vocals and lead guitar, Oli Poole on rhythm guitar, James Dye on bass and Will Newman on drums.

Blending everything from heavy rock to blues and country, their sonic style draws inspiration from acts like Nothing But Thieves and Metallica.

The band are known for their street performances and interactions on social media. They often play on the high street in Swansea, but last weekend they decided to give Cardiff a try.

The band was overwhelming popular with passersby, with a large crowd forming around them on Cardiff’s busiest high street The Hayes.

They posted the video on their Instagram account, which got over 29,900 views and caught the attention of many local outlets.

The band rocked the streets with songs like Fleetwood Mac classic The Chain and Jimi Hendrix’s Voodoo Child. They also have their own original music.

Their last album ‘Reinvent Me‘ was released back in 2023 and was compared to iconic rock bands like Nothing But Thieves and Royal Blood. Their latest single ‘Getting Over It’ combines driving guitars and the raw, powerful vocals of Davies.

Their wildly successful busking efforts in Cardiff were to advertise their live dates. They will play Fuel Rock Club in Cardiff on August 1 and popular Bridgend venue The Black Cat July 4.

In response to the video, many praised the band and commented on how rare it is to see people gathering to enjoy live music in the street, even on their way home from work.

One commenter said: “Stopped after I finished work yesterday! You guys are incredible, so nice to watch you genuinely having a good time.”

Another added: “Like the old days.”

You can follow the band’s social media here, and get tickets to their upcoming gigs here.