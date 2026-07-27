Welsh indie duo release debut EP

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh indie duo are set to release their debut EP, bringing together four tracks inspired by friendship, loss and looking to the future.

Cardigan brothers PWRS will release the four-track Cylch yn Gron on 30 July 2026, with nostalgic reverb-heavy anthems celebrating the power of seeing the glass half full.

PWRS is driven by the brothers Jonny and Gareth Thomas, whose nods to their favourite bands from the 1990s and early 2000s and lust for life make their songs both memorable and uplifting.

Familiar in its sound and its storytelling, their debut intends to evoke joyous nights out with brothers, late summer festivals, and sing-alongs on rain-soaked streets.

The title track Cylch yn Gron is a track steeped in personal tragedy but delivered with love instead of bitterness, and drenched in reverb.

Drws ar Gau follows along with Jonny Thomas’ delivery equally as sincere, while Yn Y Nos is a tonal shift, and the finale, Craith, ensures the EP ends on a high.

From early school bands to solo performances, Jonny has always made music, but their debut record has been a long time coming.

However, with time comes experience, and PWRS hopes these new mature songs founded in life stories and humble philosophies, coupled with a big guitar sound, make the EP worth the wait.

Cylch yn Gron is available digitally on 30 July with the band gigging around west Wales to promote it.

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