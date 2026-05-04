Welsh indie legends announce their first album in 35 years

Welsh indie icons The Darling Buds return with a brand-new album of melodic guitar pop, packed with catchy hooks, soaring harmonies and the band’s trademark upbeat energy.

Best known for singles such as ‘Hit The Ground’ and ‘You’ve Got To Choose’, the American hits ‘Crystal Clear’, ‘Please Yourself’, and ‘It Makes No Difference’, and the UK hit album ‘Pop Said…’, The Darling Buds remain favourites of the pre-Britpop landscape, rooted in great songwriting and powerful live performances.

Fronted by the enigmatic Andrea Lewis, the band continue to play live to a passionate fan base at sold-out shows around the UK.

For fans old and new, ‘Same Sun / Same Sky’ is their first long player since 1991’s ‘Erotica’ – signalling a wholehearted return from a much-loved Welsh treasure. An EP ‘Evergreen’ in 2017 and an extensive retrospective collection ‘Killing For Love’, released in 2023, hinted that a new album was on the way.

The Darling Buds will be playing live in the UK this summer: July 4th: Middlewich, Pop At The Lock Festival

August 9th: Blackpool, Rebellion Festival August 30th: Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club September 3rd: Birmingham, Hare and Hounds September 4th: London, Upstairs at The Garage September 5th: Exeter, The Cavern

Plus more dates TBC.

TRACK LISTING

SIDE A

1. Hey Saint Jude

2. Intruder

3. Oh No You Don’t

4. Lost Time

5. Jump In

6. Giddy In A Good Way

SIDE B

1. Cut Me Dead

2. Cast A Stone

3. Pretenders

4. Paper Planes

5. Leaving The Scene

6. Pollyanna Says

Posting on their Facebook page, the band wrote: “Buds, we’re excited to announce our brand-new album Same Sun / Same Sky. Our first collection of new music since 2017 is out 31st July and you can now pre-order the album on CD & vinyl (with a signed postcard while stocks last) from Cherry Red. Stay tuned for new music and more!”

Pre-order the new album: https://cherryred.co/SameSunSameSky”

Formed in Caerleon in 1986, The Darling Buds quickly found an enthusiastic hometown audience. Taking their cues from the C86 scene, The Beatles, ‘60s pop and the post-punk DIY scene, the band released their debut single the following year, followed by two singles on Sheffield’s Native Records and a dream move to Epic, for whom they recorded three excellent albums drawing on the rich talents of singer Andrea Lewis and her songwriting partner Harley Farr.

Their six-year career saw the band lifted from the sheer delight of early airplay by John Peel to the heights of hit singles, world tours and success in the USA, and back again. Theirs is a story of friends – young musicians out for a good time – and an enduring sound which is fondly remembered and highly regarded today.

Find out more at facebook.com/TheDarlingBudsOfficial