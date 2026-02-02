Welsh influencer teases major life change in new announcement

Amelia Jones

A Welsh influencer best known for his comedy videos has shared a huge announcement with fans.

‘Rhys Doing Things’ is a talented comic who creates skits and vlogs, primarily on TikTok and Instagram.

From the Rhondda, Rhys’ content is largely based around Welsh culture and family life – and he’s quickly carved out a niche for himself.

He announced on his Instagram this week that he has quit his full-time job to pursue social media as his main source of income.

The move is a bold one, particularly at a time when many creators are open about the uncertainty of making social media a full-time career – something Rhys himself acknowledged in the video.

Rhys said: “This might be the biggest mistake I have ever made, but I am now a full time content creator.

“…I finished my job on Friday so I’m gonna give it a bash.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Doing Things (@rhysdoingthings_)

Talking more about the decision, he added: “I think work was holding me back more than anything. I’ve got a lot of ideas kicking about up there.

“…I’ve always wanted to do some sort of comedy show or stand-up show. So now I’ve actually got time to do it”

He also joked more about the risk, saying: “Worst case scenario, if it all goes tits up in a couple of months, I can always just get job.”

Rhys’ success has been widely celebrated by Welsh viewers, who regularly praise his authentic portrayals of everyday Valleys life, and the way he champions Welsh humour and culture online.

On TikTok, his videos featuring an array of Welsh characters, from ‘Welsh mam and nan’ to ‘Welsh teacher and boy racer’, are doing huge numbers as his ever-growing army of followers share his videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Doing Things (@rhysdoingthings_)

He currently has 135.5k followers and 4.1m likes on TikTok alone. His Instagram reels are also just as popular.

In a follow-up post, Rhys said: “The best thing about being self-employed is that I can finally delete LinkedIn

“I am absolutely beaming. I haven’t smiled this much since Madonna got dragged down the steps by her cape at the BRIT Awards.”

Fans were quick to show their support in the comments, with many praising Rhys for taking the leap and encouraging him to back himself. Others shared their excitement at the prospect of even more content from the creator.

One commenter wrote: “Amazing news, we all now get to see more of your brilliant sketches. I am landed! Good luck Rhys and no matter what you do I will be laughing.”

Another added: “Omg you are going to be rich and famous now exciting times.”

You can follow Rhys on Instagram and TikTok.