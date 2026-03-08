Welsh Jazz festival announces ‘legendary’ saxophonist as headliner

A legendary saxophonist will return to a Welsh music festival in August providing the opening set for the celebration of live jazz and contemporary music.

Courtney Pine will open Brecon Jazz Festival 2026 with a special headline concert on Thursday 6 August at Theatr Brycheiniog.

A long-standing favourite with Brecon audiences, Pine’s fusion of jazz, reggae and Caribbean influences will set the tone for four days of music across the town from 6–9 August.

Now in its 42nd year, Brecon Jazz Festival brings together leading artists from Wales, the UK and beyond, with performances at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon Guildhall and The Muse.

Free outdoor performances will take place on the Bulwark Stage and throughout the town’s streets.

The 2026 headline line-up includes pianist and vocalist Lianne Carroll blending jazz and blues, and vocalist Emma Smith with Italian pianist Francesca Tandoi.

The Festival closes with the Jacqui Dankworth Trio, whose refined sound and arrangements have made them one of the UK’s most respected jazz ensembles.

The wider programme reflects the breadth of today’s jazz scene, with established artists, emerging talent and new commissions.

The free Bulwark Stage remains an important part of the Festival, offering accessible, high-quality live music throughout the weekend and contributing to the atmosphere across Brecon.

Chris Jones, Chair of Brecon Jazz Festival, said: “We are proud to present a programme that reflects the strength of the jazz scene and artists from Wales, the UK and beyond.

“The return to Theatr Brycheiniog is particularly significant and we are grateful for their continued support.

“Alongside our headline concerts, the free Bulwark Stage and performances across the town ensure the Festival remains a lot of fun, welcoming and accessible to all.”

Sian Drinan, Deputy Mayor of Brecon Town, said: “I have been delighted to be a member of the organising team for the last two years, along with other friends from the community. I look forward to opening the Festival as Mayor in August.”

Sara St George, Chief Executive of Theatr Brycheiniog, said:“Brecon Jazz Festival is hugely important to the cultural life of the town. It brings outstanding artists not only to our stage but to venues across the town attracting audiences from across Wales and the UK, playing a vital role in supporting live music in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome back the Festival and look forward to hosting an exceptional programme of performances this August.”

The first release of tickets went on sale on Friday 6 March with further updates to follow.

Tickets for performances at Theatr Brycheiniog are available at brycheiniog.co.uk.

Tickets for Brecon Guildhall and The Muse, along with full programme details and Festival information, can be found at breconjazzfestival.org.