Welsh language books perfect for learners this Christmas

Ella Groves

The festive season is the perfect time to cosy up with a good book and ignore the outside world for a while, so why not combine some holiday reading with practicing your Welsh?

Whether you’ve just started your language journey or are a seasoned Welsh learner, reading is a great way to hone your skills. Find some of your next Welsh-language reads below.

‘Cyfres Amdani’

The Amdani book series is tailored specifically to adults learning Welsh, with books available at four levels – Entry, Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced.

Books at each of the four levels utilise language patterns suitable for the learner’s ability.

With over 40 titles and a range of genres in the series there’s something for everyone.

For those just beginning their Welsh journey, the Entry level of Amdani alone boasts a range of genres from romances like Am Ddiwrnod! to a collection of Welsh myths and legends in Y Mor.

Romance lovers at a higher level can check out Y Llythyr (Intermediate) or Cyffesion Saesnes yng Nghymru (Advanced).

Those who are partial to non-fiction can instead grab Teithio drwy Hanes (Foundation), a Welsh history book detailing 30 different significant Welsh locations, or C’mon Reff (Intermediate) following Nigel Owens life story.

If a darker story is more up your street there are plenty of crime and thrillers available at each level of the Amdani series, including Cariad Pur (Intermediate) which follows Sara, a Welsh tutor to a group of English people in their move to rural north-west Wales.

You can find the rest of the collection here.

‘Lingo Newydd’

If books aren’t your thing don’t fret there’s still opportunities for you to practice your Welsh through reading this Christmas.

Lingo Newydd is a Welsh-language magazine designed specifically for adult learners.

Each issue contains a range of articles, interviews, and items suitable for different learning levels.

There’s even a vocabulary guide included with each article to help you make sense of and practice new words!

So this Christmas make the most of the festive season, get to your nearest bookshop, and begin your Welsh reading journey.