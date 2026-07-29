Welsh language champion to receive National Eisteddfod honour

Molly Stubbs

A long-serving champion of the Welsh language and community life will be honoured for more than four decades of voluntary service at this year’s National Eisteddfod.

Penri Williams has been named the recipient of the 2026 R. Alun Medal, which recognises outstanding contributions to local Welsh language and cultural life.

The medal is presented annually to a local community champion who has made a significant contribution to supporting and enriching the culture of their area, in memory of the late Rev. R. Alun Evans.

A central figure in the history of the Eisteddfod, he served on the Council for many years and became a Fellow in 2007. He died just a few days after the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod in 2023, aged 86.

Born in Porthmadog but having lived in Rhondda Cynon Taf for many years, 2026’s winner Penri Williams has made an exceptional contribution to the Welsh language in his community over several decades.

He is recognised for editing the local papur bro (community newspaper), Tafod Elai, for 38 years, as well as for his involvement with several choirs, including Côr Godre’r Garth, Côr y Mochyn Du/Hen Notiant and Côrdydd.

He was one of the founders of Clwb y Dwrlyn in 1979, and has played a central role in sustaining Welsh-language activities in the Creigiau, Gwaelod y Garth and Pentyrch areas, including the revival of the Plygain service and the annual visits of the Mari Lwyd.

Before retiring, he worked as an engineer at Aberthaw Power Station near Barry. Throughout his career and since retiring, he has drawn on his technological expertise to carry out innovative work with mentrau iaith (language initiatives), promote Welsh-medium education, support cultural movements, and strengthen the presence of the Welsh language online.

Nominating Penri Williams, Helen Prosser, chair of the Rhondda Cynon Taf 2024 Eisteddfod Executive Committee, said: “Penri’s contribution to the Welsh language and culture of the area is invaluable. He is one of those people you can always count on.

“We use the word ‘incredible’ far too often but the achievement of publishing 403 issues of the paper, has really been incredible. We as a new team are trying to fill his shoes but it is a challenge and a half.”

Responding to the announcement, Penri Williams said: “I was sitting in the audience listening to Helen and trying to work out who she was referring to. I never expected her to name me, and it came as a great surprise.

“I feel deeply honoured and immensely proud to receive this recognition, and I am grateful for it.”

The family of R. Alun Evans welcomed the news that Penri Williams is to be the award’s recipient this year. His daughter, Betsan Powys, said: “I’ve known Penri for years, and know from experience that he is someone who contributes quietly in the background, always asking how he can help.

“That’s true of him in all kinds of areas but most obvious to me, as a fellow member of Côrdydd.

“So, hearing that Penri will receive the R. Alun Medal this year was wonderful news. Talk about a ‘local champion – that’s Penri.”

Penri Williams will be honoured in a special ceremony in the Pafiliwn on the Eisteddfod Maes at 2.30pm on Sunday, 2 August.

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las takes place in Llantwd between 1 and 8 of August. More information can be found on the festival’s site here.

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