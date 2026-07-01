Welsh-language children’s series secures worldwide distribution deal

A Welsh-language animated preschool series commissioned by S4C is set to reach international audiences after a global children’s entertainment company acquired its worldwide distribution rights.

Banijay Kids & Family, whose catalogue includes programmes such as Totally Spies! and Mr Bean: The Animated Series, has secured the global distribution rights to Husha Be, which was produced by Caernarfon-based Cwmni Da.

The 52-part series was commissioned by S4C and introduces young children to mindfulness through storytelling and simple relaxation techniques.

Set in a textile-inspired world, the seven-minute episodes follow three characters who encourage children to explore sensory experiences and exercises aimed at supporting emotional wellbeing, focus and self-awareness.

The agreement means Banijay Kids & Family will market the series to broadcasters and streaming platforms around the world.

Julia Rowlands, senior vice president of co-productions, sales and acquisitions at Banijay Kids & Family, said the company believed the programme would appeal to broadcasters looking for children’s content focused on wellbeing.

She said: “Husha Be combines creative storytelling with themes that encourage positive habits for children’s development and mental health. As demand grows for content that supports wellbeing, the series offers broadcasters and platforms a distinctive addition to their children’s schedules.”

Bethan Griffiths, chief executive of Cwmni Da, said the deal would allow the series to find new audiences beyond Wales.

“Husha Be is a production that is very close to our hearts. We are delighted Banijay Kids & Family has recognised its potential, and we look forward to seeing it reach audiences around the world,” she said.

Banijay Kids & Family is part of Banijay Entertainment, one of the world’s largest television production and distribution groups.