Welsh language documentary series returns with new series exploring mental health

Welsh language documentary series Ar Led has returned with a new series exploring mental health and wellbeing.

The second series of S4C Hansh’s Ar Led is presented by junior doctor Ffraid Gwenllian with a focus on mental health and wellbeing, explored through open and honest conversations centred on lived experience.

The first series concentrated on sexual health and relationships, with Ffraid contributing to the panel as an expert.

“The format and my role are a little different this time,” explains Ffraid, “in the first series I advised more because I have a particular interest in the sexual health field but this time, as a presenter, I’m having a more informal chat with the contributors about different elements related to mental health.”

She hopes that stepping into the role of presenter will make her a better doctor:

“When training to be a doctor, you learn about these mental health conditions through textbooks. You don’t learn about them from the people who live with those conditions. And for me, that was priceless.”

Ffraid says that hearing directly from contributors influenced how she will approach patient care in the future:

“It was interesting for me to be able to ask those questions you might not be able to ask in a medical setting. Because I wasn’t speaking to them as a doctor, I was speaking to them more as a friend. And I could ask things like, ‘what don’t you like people saying?’ or ‘what challenges do you face in the medical world?’.”

“I know that a lot of the frustrations people suffering from mental health conditions have are frustrations with medical staff – a lack of understanding and a lack of willingness to understand as well sometimes. I’m really aware that I don’t want to be like that and don’t want to add to that burden for patients I’ll come across in the future.”

The series explores a range of experiences connected to mental health and wellbeing, including common conditions such as anxiety and depression, as well as wider issues like body image, stress, neurodiversity and grief – factors which can have an impact on mental health.

Motherhood

Filming the series also coincided with a new chapter in Ffraid’s personal life, as she recently became a mother. She described the experience as challenging but rewarding, and praised the production team for creating a supportive and flexible environment during filming:

“Brychan was two months old at the time, so it was challenging going back to it with ‘baby brain’ and everything! But I’m so glad I did it.”

And speaking about the importance of a series like this in the Welsh-language, she calls Ar Led groundbreaking:

“I think it’s really important that these conversations, conversations that are often considered taboo within society, are discussed openly and honestly and that’s what Ar Led does.

“In a small country like Wales, where everyone knows each other, taboo subjects can sometimes feel even more taboo sometimes. It’s a groundbreaking series anyway, but the fact that these conversations are happening in Welsh makes it even more powerful.”

She also pays tribute to the contributors for their openness and honesty in sharing their experiences:

“All the contributors were stars. Going on a TV programme when you’re not used to doing it is difficult enough in itself not to mention being vulnerable and sharing personal experiences. But they do it, and they do it well.

“The reason many of them take part is because they want to educate people about these issues and normalise the conversation so that other people suffering don’t feel like they’re alone. They’re really inspiring and I have nothing but respect for all of them.”

The second series of Ar Led is available on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Hansh’s YouTube channel.