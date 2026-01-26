Welsh language influencer attacks idea of St Dwynwen as ‘Welsh Valentine’s Day’

Amelia Jones

A Welsh language influencer has explained why it’s wrong for St Dwynwen’s Day to be known as a ‘Welsh Valentine’s Day’.

Stephen Rule – better known as his social media persona DoctorCymraeg – posted a video over the weekend explaining how St Dwynwen’s Day celebrates a different kind of love compared to the ‘flashy’ alternative.

He said: “January 25th often gets called Welsh Valentine’s Day. It’s a handy shorthand, but it’s not quite the full story.”

Rule who is from Leeswood near Mold has built a following of over 91,000 on Instagram alone, and has become a beloved figure for his tips, encouragement and fun facts about learning the Welsh language.

He started speaking Welsh in school and learned it to a high standard.

He said: “It was a long journey, it was tough. Some embarrassing bits, some frustrating, some anxious but I’m so, so glad I did it. I’m so proud of it and I just want to share it.

“I’ve tutored adults, written books and speak Welsh at home so why can’t I be the person to answer some of the questions?”

His TikTok and Instagram reels offer fun, bite-sized insights into the Welsh language and its use. They talk about some of the more interesting aspects of Welsh and offer helpful day-to-day tips.

The video, which is posted in collaboration with S4C Dysgu Cymraeg, tells his viewers that St Dwynwen’s day is more than a duplication of the better known St Valentine’s Day.

He said: “It’s about heartbreak, restraint and compassion. Choosing to wish happiness for others even when love didn’t quite go your way.”

Poet Llinos Dafydd also shared a poem on the same theme, adding that St Dwynwen prioritised self love.

She wrote: “She walked away, chose peace, froze her heart and didn’t look back. No roses. No grand gesture. Just boundaries so strong she became a legend.”

According to legend, Dwynwen retreated to Llanddwyn Island on Anglesey after a troubled love affair and devoted her life to helping others.

Her story centres on themes of heartbreak, restraint and compassion, and has come to symbolise wishing happiness for others even when love has not worked out personally.

Doctor Cymraeg also goes onto talk about llwyau caru or Welsh love spoons, adding that they were traditionally carved by hand, rather than being bought last minute.

He added: “[They were] given as a symbol of care, effort and commitment. Cariad ymarferol, dim cariad flashi.”

The video tells viewers that St Dwynwen’s Day isn’t about big gestures but is a reflection of love, loss and hope.

He ends the video by saying: “Look, if you do want to call January 25th Welsh Valentine’s Day, that’s fine.

“As long as we can all agree to call February 14th Italian St Dwynwen’s Day”

